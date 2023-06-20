Plein Air Paint Out combines creativity with the outdoors

The 2023 Plein Air Paint Out When: 3-6 p.m., Saturday, June 24

Where: Park City Gardens, 4459 UT-224

Cost: Free

Web: parkcitynursery.com and gallerymar.com

Art and nature lovers will have the chance to engage with artists during the 2023 Plein Air Paint Out presented by Gallery MAR and Park City Gardens on Saturday. Attendees will also get the chance to purchase works from the artists during the event. Photo by Emily Treasure

Gallery MAR and Park City Gardens invites the public to spend time in the outdoor nursery to experience an array of creativity with the 2023 Plein Air Paint Out.

The free event, which will run from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Park City Gardens, 4459 N. S.R. 224, will feature more than 20 artists who will set up easels throughout the Park City Gardens’ 10 acres to paint, said owner Sophy Kohler.

“That’s the fun part,” she said. “Artists can set up their easels wherever they want, and viewers can kind of run around the nursery and locate the artists.”

Some artists will be set up in obvious places like under trees or by the river that runs through the property, Kohler said.

“Some will be set up by one of our historical buildings as well,” she said.

Other artists may set up their stations in more obscure areas, like in the tree nursery or by the garden’s machinery, according to Kohler.

“Most people stay around the hub, where we have the buildings, pottery and stream, but we once had an artist who was all the way back in the aspen trees,” she said. “I’ve had people set up where we sell our trees. I’ve seen others who are close to our machinery, because they want to paint one of our trucks. So, it’s kind of like an Easter Egg hunt.”

Gallery MAR owner Maren Mullin said there is really no bad place for artists to set up their easels.

“The gardens feature an incredible variety of plant life and animal life,” she said. “Every little part of the nursery has its own magical feeling. Really, no matter where you are, you will be in a perfect place to paint.”

Admission to the Paint Out is free, and parking is available in the Park City Community Church parking lot, located at 4501 N. S.R. 224.

“As far as I know this is the only plein air event in Utah where it’s free to attend,” Mullin said.

It may also be the only plein air event where the artists also get to participate at no cost, she said.

“We put out a call for artists earlier, and since there is no jury process, any artist of any age who is interested in painting is allowed to,” Mullin said. “At this point all of the artists have signed up, but we’ll make an exception for children who want to participate. We haven’t had any kiddos officially sign up, but I think as we have had in the past, some kids will come and want to paint.”

Even young artists can get into the creative spirit during the 2023 Plein Air Paint Out that runs form 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Park City Gardens. Photo by Emily Treasure

Artists will arrive at the gardens around 2:30 p.m. to set up their sites, so the public is encouraged to show up around 3 p.m., Mullin said.

“We know there are other things going on in town that night, so if they come early, they can get on with their evening plans,” she said.

In addition to watching and engaging with the artists, attendees will have opportunities to purchase paintings from the artists, according to Mullin.

“We encourage the artists to bring business cards if they have them, and set up a Venmo in case someone wants to buy a piece during the event,” she said. “And the artists will take home the pieces they don’t sell, so they can sell them elsewhere.”

Kohler’s office walls are adorned with many paintings she has purchased during past Plein Air Paint Outs.

“I buy at least one or two paintings a year, so I am surrounded by these artists’ impressions of the nursery,” she said. “I absolutely have fallen in love with what these artists do, and I want them all.”

The Pien Air Paint Out is also an artist competition, and will culminate with a short awards ceremony that will start around 5:30 p.m., Mullin said.

“We’ll have prizes for first and second places, and two honorable mentions,” she said.

Saturday’s Paint Out will mark the fifth year Park City Gardens and Gallery MAR have organized the event, according to Mullin.

“We started this in 2018, and took a year off for COVID-19,” she said.

Classically trained guitarist and singer Nicole Paradiso will provide live music during the 2023 Plein Air Paint Out, hosted by Gallery MAR and Park City Gardens. Photo by Emily Treasure

Since its inception, the Plein Air Paint Out has expanded and featured other forms of art, Mullin said.

“We’ve had musicians, and we’ve had ballet dancers and artists of all ages perform for us,” she said. “In fact, Nicole Paradiso , who has sung and played guitar at every single event since we started, will be back this year. And there will be some light bites prepared by Savoury Kitchen .”

The event has become so popular over the years that artists, as well as local and part time Park City residents, try to clear their schedules so they can participate or attend, Kohler said.

“People will contact me, sometimes six months out, to see when we are going to present the Paint Out to make sure they lock in the dates,” she said. “I’m just so glad the community loves it as much as I do. It’s a wonderful mix of nature and creativity, and it’s a celebration of summer and our little mountain town.”