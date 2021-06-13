Plein Air Paint Out event connects landscape artists with the public

Gallery MAR and Park City Gardens will host an array of local painters for the Plein Air Paint Out scheduled for Saturday, June 19. The public is invited to the free event to explore the gardens, meet the artists and purchase original art.

The Plein Air Paint Out is ready to blossom once again at the Park City Gardens.

The free live art event, presented in a partnership with the Park City Gardens and Gallery MAR, is back after taking a year off, and will start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 19.

“We’re so grateful to be able to do this again,” said Gallery MAR owner Maren Mullin. “Of course we had to skip it last year, because of COVID-19, and I think everyone is really looking forward to this summer like they never have before. I think they want to get out and about and enjoy the beauty of the season.”

Between 20 to 30 artists will arrive at the gardens, 4459 N. S.R. 224, between 2-2:30 p.m. to set up their easels and canvases throughout the area, said nursery owner Sophy Kohler.

“We have almost 10 acres of property available to them, and they can go wherever they want,” Kohler said. “In the past, I’ve seen artists set up in the section of the nursery where we store bagged soil and compost, and I’ve seen artists set up in our trees by the meadow area.”

Garden patrons and paint-out attendees will be allowed to walk around the grounds to seek out these artists, watch them create works of art and ask them questions about their creative processes, she said.

“It’s like an artist search,” Kohler said. “Some artists will paint scenes of our willow trees or some of the buildings, while others will paint the scenery of our more obscure areas.”

Mullin, who made this year’s Utah Business Magazine’s 40 Under 40, a list of professionals who are working to elevate the state’s business landscape, enjoys introducing the public to artists, especially through casual events such as the Plein Air Paint Out.

“There is something valuable about doing this,” she said. “It deepens the connection between the person who makes a beautiful work of art and the person who will live with it for the rest of their life.”

Although some artists have already been confirmed, Mullin is currently recruiting artists for the event.

Those interested in participating can email their names and contact information to info@gallerymar.com by Wednesday, June 16, Mullin said.

“We are looking for artists of different styles and ability levels,” she said. “They will be allowed to bring as many canvases or other painting surfaces as they want, and they can paint as many pieces as they want.”

At 6 p.m. all participating artists will move their completed artwork into the nursery’s Garden Boutique for a contest and “Wet Paint” sale, Mullin said.

“We’ll have a jury who will award first place, second place and honorable mention,” she said. “Then all the artwork will be for sale.”

All the money from the sales will go back to the artists, Mullin said.

“Gallery MAR and Park City Gardens are not taking any share of the sales, so people can negotiate directly with the artists,” she said.

Artist Glen Hawkins uses oil paints to depict musician Nicole Paradiso during the 2019 Plein Air Paint Out at Park City Gardens. The event, presented by Park City Gardens and Gallery MAR, will return Saturday, June 19.

Making sure the artists receive all the money from sales is crucial this year, Mullin said.

“One of the most detrimental things that happened to artists last year was losing the outdoor art festivals and fairs, because of COVID-19,” she said. “Those types of festivals are how a lot of artists make their money every year, and while a lot of them turned to selling their works through Instagram or websites, they didn’t make as much as they would have at the festivals.”

Kohler enjoys seeing attendees connecting with artists and buying freshly painted original works.

“It’s great to think that people can take something beautiful home that was created just a few hours ago,” she said. “I mean, I’m in my office now surrounded by paintings that I have purchased during the Plein Air Paint Out. It’s unintentional, but I fall in love with at least one of these works of art each year.”

Artists will then take their unsold works home so they can sell them at their leisure, Mullin said.

In addition to mingling with artists, Plein Air Paint Out attendees will also have the opportunity to hear live music performed by Park City-based singer and songwriter Nicole Paradiso, enjoy refreshments provided by local caterers and talk with the staff about the plants, according to Kohler.

“June is our favorite month at the nursery, because it’s lush and full,” she said. “We would love people to come on out and enjoy the flowers.”