Positive symbolism abounds in Lindsey Erin’s ‘Boundless Blooms’ that opens Friday at Park City Fine Art

Lindsey Larsen-Myer, who is known professionally as Lindsey Erin, created a series of works inspired by vanitas that are filled with images that convey positivity. The works will be in her "Boundless Blooms" that will open Friday at Park City Fine Art.

Visual artist Lindsey Erin Larsen-Myer’s study in endless opportunity unfolds in her new exhibit, “Boundless Blooms.”

The seven-painting show will open Nov. 12-14 at Park City Fine Art, a gallery owned by her brother Colby Larsen.

Larsen-Myer, who is known professionally as Lindsey Erin, wanted to create a series of works inspired by vanitas that are filled with images that emote positivity.

“Vanitas are allegorical paintings full of florals and things that convey moral messages to people,” Larsen-Myer said. “The messages of the vanitas were about living to the fullest and the notion of rebirth, and what I’m really tapped into with this new series is divine design and our ability to grow and blossom.”

The artist wanted to push the idea of limitless potential as an empowering answer to the pandemic, unrest and division the world has faced in the past year and a half.

“I feel like the past months have been so hard for some people, but somehow we’ve been able to rise out of the ugliness of things and create beauty wherever we are,” she said. “I’m painting one last piece for the show, and it’s called ‘Diamond Mine’ and I love the analogy that the diamond is only created by an incredible amount of pressure and refined through fire.”

One of the paintings in Lindsey Erin's "Boundless Blooms" exhibit at Park City Fine Art features a swan, which is the symbol of rebirth and beauty.

Another work features a swan, which is also a symbol of rebirth and beauty to Larsen-Myer.

“I think right now there are so many people struggling with their self-worth and identity,” she said. “So I wanted to create a piece that reflects the idea that you’re beautiful and divinely designed inside and out. Sometimes we need to retrain our minds to think more positivity and more beautiful thoughts about ourselves, because we do let other people’s bullying remarks turn us into something we’re not.”

While all of Larsen-Myer’s works feature her trademark floral bouquets, she designs each work on the computer, before painting the image on canvas.

The process allows her to assess and adjust the images to fit her ideas.

“When musicians put out an album, all the tracks listing can be cohesive but there is that underlined wonder of where the songs originated from,” she said. “The paintings, like songs on an album, have their own melody, but they come together and grow out of obstacles and push past the boundaries I felt.”

One of the exhibit’s centerpieces is an astronaut, which is a symbol about breaking boundaries and venturing into the unknown, Larsen-Myer said.

“Coincidentally, when I started painting that, a couple of days later the SpaceX Inspiration IV rocket entered orbit, and one of the passengers was a nurse, who had battled with cancer when she was younger,” she said. “That was so touching to me, but also so serendipitous, because the idea of the astronaut is that we have potential to do and experience things that we may never (have) thought in our wildest dreams to do. If only we can break from the gravitational pull of self-doubt and bad habits.”

The works in this exhibit, like with all of her other pieces, adhere to a mantra Larsen-Myer came up with a couple of years ago — “Breathe, Believe, Bloom and Become.”

“I sign those four Bs on the back of my artwork, because that’s what this is all about,” she said.

In addition to Larsen-Myer’s paintings, the exhibit will include live floral arrangements and installations crafted by Shawn Chamberlain of Flower Bar Co., which is located in Midway.

A lot of Park City locals know Shawn through her nonprofit called Full Bloom, according to Larsen-Myer.

“What I love about her being there is that her work helps bring everything to life through the energy of live flowers that complement the paintings,” she said. “I also love collaborating with another woman, because we can show how we lift each other up by sharing our talents with our world. I’m excited for her to bring in her talents and join the show.”