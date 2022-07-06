Powell Brothers have a lot to celebrate during their show at Canyons Village

The Powell Brothers, Taylor, left, and Blake, will return to Park City and play a free concert on July 7, at Canyons Village.

Photo by Ranson Photography/courtesy of Tolar Powell Entertainment

Blake Powell will have something more to celebrate than performing a live concert when he and his brother Taylor, known as the country-music duo the Powell Brothers, play on July 7 at the Canyons Village.

“It’s my birthday,” he said. “And while we grew up in a family that didn’t go on trips for birthdays, Park City is not a bad place to spend mine. So, it’s super cool.”

Still, playing a birthday show isn’t the only excuse the Powell Brothers have to party things up in Park City.

The duo’s single, “Buy a Ticket” has remained in the Top 30 on the Texas Regional Radio Report chart since March.

“It’s wild to see the legs of that song,” Powell said. “It’s one thing to get people to play it. That’s a challenge in and of itself. But to keep playing it means people like it, and that is the proper test for me.”

Taylor Powell remembers recording the song during the coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

“When COVID hit, we turned half of our living space into a recording studio and did a ton of live streams and recorded songs,” he said. “This was one of the songs that was recorded in that space. So, you can say this is a proper product from our home.”

With “Buy a Ticket” still on the charts, the Powells plan to follow up with a new song, “Drive,” in August or early September, Taylor said.

“My favorite song we do is always the newest one, and that’s ‘Drive,’” he said. “I can’t wait to share that with everyone.”

The Park City stop comes during the Powell Brother’s current 2022 tour that included an acoustic set at the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois before the White Sox played against the Texas Rangers.

“Right before the game the team presented us with jerseys that had our names on them,” Blake said. “As lifelong baseball fans, that was one of the coolest things, ever.”

Other Powell Brothers’ tie-in with sports include full-band performances before Game 1 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros, a Monday Night Football performance before one of the Cowboys vs. Eagles games in September, and a performance at the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in December.

The Powells are also opening select dates on the Bands in the Backyard Tour with country-rock outfit Cadillac Three, Carly Pearce and the Brothers Osborne.

Touring with these diverse audiences has helped Blake and Taylor Powell adjust their set lists to match the audiences.

“We want to present our songs in the best way we can, and that means presenting them at the right time,” Taylor said. “Sometimes people want to party, and we’re down for it.”

Blake enjoys the different energies of the assorted gigs.

“With Cadillac Three, we know the audience is ready for some country rock ‘n’ roll,’ while if we’re opening for someone like Cody Johnson, who plays prope country, we will attack the set a little differently.”

With all of this whirlwind of activity, the Powell Brothers know how to keep their heads in place, according to Taylor.

“We take a small-business centered and blue-collar look at everything we do,” he said. “It’s not just about loving what we do. It’s also all about the team and the people we’re around. That hasn’t, and will never change.”

Keeping a cool head has also helped the siblings during their most challenging times, which included wading out of a 2017 flood brought on by Hurricane Harvey that destroyed their home and the onset of COVID-19 that put a hold on tours.

“The real hard one was when our dad died a couple of months ago,” Taylor said. “There has been a lot of excitement and amazing things, we also need to remember there is no good without the bad.”

The Powell Brothers know that playing Park City will land in the good category because they have gotten to know the local audience through different stages — Park Silly Sunday Market, the DeJoria Center and Deer Valley’s Snow Park Amphitheater.

“Park City is always a highlight for us, and we always see more people who know our songs when we come back,” Taylor said. “We just feel more welcome every time. And since we lost a year during COVID, our main goal is to make as much noise as we can.”