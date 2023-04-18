 Prepare for heavy runoff | ParkRecord.com
Prepare for heavy runoff

Park City in early April placed an excavator toward the southern end of Daly Avenue as part of the municipal government’s preparations for the possibility of flooding during the spring runoff. City Hall leased the piece of heavy machinery for the runoff season. The location puts the excavator in the area of a retention pond for a quicker response if needed. It could also be used to remove debris from a nearby ditch if required. | Jay Hamburger/Park Record
