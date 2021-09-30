Presentations will help students with learning disabilities and their families make the transition between high school and college

College learning disability consultant Elizabeth C. Hamblet will come to Park City next week to give an in-person and a virtual presentation that will help students with disabilities and their families prepare for college.

College learning disability consultant Elizabeth C. Hamblet is ready to help students with learning disabilities and their families maneuver the winding road from high school to college.

New Jersey-based Hamblet, author of “From High School to College: Steps to Success for Students with Disabilities,” will give two presentations next week.

The first, “College Planning: IEP & 504 Plan Accommodations Why They Change and What is Commonly Available (or Not)” will be in person from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, in the Park City High School lecture hall.

The second, “Educational Evaluations: How to Make Reports More Helpful for Students on IEPs and 504 Plans Headed to College,” will be a virtual presentation from 8:30-10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Both presentations, facilitated by PC Reads, a student advocacy nonprofit, are free but registration is required. To register, visit parkcityzoom.eventbrite.com.

Wednesday’s presentation is for parents, educators and students (grades 8-12) with a 504 Plan or IEP.

IEPs and 504 are learning plans provided to students who have disabilities, Hamblet said.

“The in-person presentation for the folks in Park City is popular, because very often what families are concerned about when students move to college are the accommodations their students might or might not receive,” Hamblet said. “To be clear, sometimes students will receive the same accommodations in college that they received in high school if they are approved and considered reasonable in college, so the reason I do these presentations is because not everything that is provided at the high school level is considered reasonable at the college level.”

Part of the reason for this change is the shift in “prevailing laws” that require public education facilities to provide accommodations, such as using a memory aid when taking an exam, do not apply to colleges, she said.

“So it’s important for families and professionals working with these families to know these changes, because if they don’t, they will lose the chance to prepare students for the types of things students may be required to do at the college level and the things they will have to do without,” Hamblet said. “While many accommodations will be available to eligible students, parents and professionals should know specifically what students generally can and can’t expect so that they can prepare them for the transition.”

Colleges do have to consider a student’s request, but they don’t have to approve everything that is asked for, she said.

“In terms of using a memory aid when taking an exam, a lot of professors may say that their exams measure the mastery of information, so to have a memory aid would, and this is quoted from the law, ‘fundamentally alter’ what the exams are intended to measure,” Hamblet said.

Still, Hamblet knows of cases where certain accommodations that haven’t been approved in one school have been granted in others.

“There are thousands of colleges in the country, and I certainly don’t speak for all of them,” she said. “So I don’t discourage anyone from asking for any accommodations they want to request. They might get approved. I want to just provide people with a better sense of the field in general, so they will know what to expect.”

The virtual presentation will cover how students receive accommodations, she said.

It will cover what colleges may require, what examiners should or should not include in an evaluation report, and what details can help to support students’ requests, according to Hamblet.

"From High School to College" by college learning disability consultant Elizabeth C. Hamblet gives pointers on how students with disabilities and their families can prepare for college.

Hamblet has always been interested in special education, which led her to becoming a learning disability consultant.

She has a masters degree in special education and served on a committee that reviewed accommodation requests at Rutgers University.

“When I was at Rutgers, I saw students requesting accommodations that aren’t commonly approved at the college level, and I wanted to help,” she said. “That led to me doing presentations about college transitions and writing my book.”

Hamblet’s career choice was also helped along by her younger sister.

“She was diagnosed with an attention deficit disorder and learning disability when she was in college, so I’ve always had a special place in my heart for college students,” she said. “I find them to be incredibly resourceful and hard working. They all have goals, and continue to develop strategies to up their game. And I love sharing those strategies with other students.”

