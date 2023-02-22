Professor of Rock makes appointments with Huey Lewis and Billy Idol￼

Courtesy of the Park City Institute

Park City Institute announced two installments of Professor of Rock Live interviews and performances at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts.

On Friday, March 17, at a time to be determined, the Professor — Adam Reader — will spend an exclusive evening with legendary musician Huey Lewis, during “Professor of Rock Live Series Presents: Huey Lewis – The Heart of Rock and Roll” for an unforgettable evening filled with insights, anecdotes, and plenty of rock and roll history.

With more than four decades in the music industry and millions of records sold worldwide, Lewis is a true icon of American rock music.

During the March 17 event, Lewis will share his personal stories and insights into his most beloved hits, including “The Power of Love,” “Hip to Be Square” and, of course, “The Heart of Rock and Roll.”

Audiences will get a behind-the-scenes look at his creative process and how he crafted some of the most memorable songs in rock history.

As one of the most successful musicians of the ’80s and ’90s, Huey has received countless awards and accolades, including a Grammy Award and multiple Billboard Top 100 hits. Fans shouldn’t miss this unique opportunity to see Lewis in person and learn about the heart of rock and roll from one of its greatest pioneers.

Tickets for Professor of Rock Live Series Presents: Huey Lewis – The Heart of Rock and Roll” will go on sale on Monday, Feb. 20, at parkcityinstitute.org.

Reader will then talk with legendary rockers Billy Idol and guitarist Steve Stevens at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, about the history and stories behind Idol’s biggest hits.

With the help of his guitarist and collaborator, Stevens, Idol has cemented himself as one of the most iconic figures in rock and roll history.

Idol rose to fame in the 1980s with his electrifying stage presence and rebellious image. He has released numerous classic hits including “White Wedding,” “Rebel Yell” and “Dancing with Myself.”

After the interview, Idol and Stevens will perform acoustic versions of those hits and more.

Tickets for the Billy Idol and Steve Stevens event are on sale now at parkcityinstitute.org.