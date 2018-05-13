Project ABC can potentially help local businesses

Project ABC can be just as important to Summit County and Park City businesses as it is to artists, said Bill Malone, president and CEO of the Park City Chamber/Convention and Visitors Bureau, one of the organizations that helped fund the initiative and became the representatives of business for the effort.

And there were a couple of angles that drew the Chamber Bureau, he said.

"One (angle) was from a marketing standpoint, because arts and culture, especially during the summer, is a big part of how we market the community as a destination," he said. "We have everything from arts festivals to fairs to concerts, and there is virtually something you can do every day that has a connection with arts and culture."

The Chamber will use Project ABC to show why a family would choose Park City for its vacation destination, as well as show the benefit of hosting meetings and conventions in the area, Malone explained.

"While we definitely promote the recreational aspects of the area, we feel that it's important to represent the arts and culture side of our marketing is reflective of what goes on here," he said.

The Chamber also looked at Project ABC for finding opportunities for its members and businesses to promote ideas in relationship to arts and culture, using its sponsorship of the Latino Arts Festival as an example.

"Many of the Latino community make up our community's workforce. So not only is the event as an artistic opportunity, it also gives businesses a way to support a large part of their workforce demographic through the arts."

Another example is the arts and culture district development at Bonanza Park, and how the community will capitalize from an economic standpoint on that investment, Malone said.

"Project ABC highlights a way that we can look at the economy of the community, and how can we be part of the arts and cultural offerings," he said. "It's generally tightening the awareness to businesses the value that arts and culture has."

Reminding local residents of the importance and far reach of arts and culture is important for the Chamber, Malone said.

"I think our guests, the out-of-towners, can see the value that arts and culture has on what we offer, but I think locally, we, ourselves, can be a little more sharper in the critiques in how we promote arts and culture," he said. "I do believe locals want art and culture in our community, but we need to find ways to integrate that (desire) in our promotional opportunities."