Promontory Foundation celebrates $300,000 in grants to local nonprofits

Courtesy of the Promontory Foundation

The Promontory Foundation is celebrating a successful year after contributing more than $300,000 to support the programming of 30 local nonprofit organizations.

The list, which can be accessed at promontoryclub.com/promontory-foundation , includes Habitat for Humanity , Literacy Project , Playing for Life Foundation and the Summit County Clubhouse , said Executive Director Nicole Barton.

“It was another banner year for us, and we’re excited to support these nonprofit organizations,” she said.

The foundation, comprised of first- and second-home owners in the Promontory community, also donated high-impact grants to five nonprofits that support hourly workers in the community.

Those five nonprofits are the Christian Center of Park City, PC Tots, Peace House, People’s Health Clinic and the Youth Sports Alliance, Barton said.

“This year we wanted to focus on nonprofits that offer essential services to help hourly workers and their families,” she said. “The Christian Center of Park City has the food bank, counseling and thrift store, and if it weren’t for PC Tots and its daycare program, many people wouldn’t be able to work their 9-to-5 jobs.”

The Promontory Foundation decided to issue grants of a larger dollar value — $20,000 to $50,000 — two years ago to make a bigger impact on larger unmet needs that members saw in the community, according to Barton.

Since its inception in 2006, the foundation has donated a total of $2.4 million to local Park City nonprofits with a matching-grant impact of $6.64 million, she said.

“We created the Promontory Foundation because we love supporting our nonprofits,” Barton said. “Even if our members aren’t full-time residents, they still feel a strong connection to Park City. And these grants are a way to give back to the lives of Parkites.”

There are currently 940 Promontory Foundation members, and of those, 78% are full golf members, and 22% are social members, she said.

Golf members receive unlimited play on Promontory’s two championship courses; Jack Nicklaus’ Painted Valley Golf Course and the Pete Dye Canyon Course, which are ranked in the top of Utah’s highest-rated courses.

Full members also enjoy access to the Dye and Nicklaus golf clubhouses and clubhouse restaurants, including The Peak, the acclaimed Nicklaus Clubhouse restaurant.

Social memberships grant access to Promontory Club facilities and recreational activities, including the Village Clubhouse, Kids’ Club 4-12, Outfitter’s Cabin, The Shed and Deer Valley Lodge.

“To become a member you have to own local land, and once you own land you can decide if you want to become social members or full golf members,” Barton said.

Promontory General Manager Kelli Brown is “thrilled” the foundation can continue its grant program through generous contributions from its members.

“Whether second homeowners or primary residents, our members feel a strong connection to Park City and Summit County,” she said in a statement. “They are keenly aware of the crucial role that non-profits play in enriching the community and touching the lives of all locals in various capacities. We could not be more grateful.”

Nonprofits apply for Promontory Foundation grants through the Promontory Foundation’s website, promontoryclub.com/promontory-foundation.

“Once we have all the applications, we thoroughly vet them through our foundation board members, and then we decide what programs we will support that year,” she said.

More than 45 nonprofits applied this year, Barton said.

“We had six new nonprofits who have never applied before, so that was great to learn about these organizations,” she said. “In fact, there are so many new nonprofits in the Park City community, and there we see such a need for their programs. We want to be involved in the Park City community, and these grants show how much our members want to support these programs. They notice the need and are willing to step up.”