Prospector businesses want to attract more Park City customers

Berrett Lane at Prosepctor Square is in the middle of a $6.4 million renovation that the Prospector Square Property Owners Association hopes will attract more Park City customers.

Scott Iwasaki/Park Record

When Craig Dennis was hired as executive director of the Prospector Square Property Owners Association in 2018, the corridor was already in the midst of a $6.4 million renovation.

Two years prior to Dennis’ hiring, the association’s board of directors drafted a consultant and developed its master improvement plan to update the infrastructure, including layout, utilities and parking areas, of the 23-acre swath of land that includes Berrett Lane, a pedestrian corridor that runs between Sidewinder Drive and Prospector Avenue.

“As the rest of Park City gets updated, we have some catching up to do,” Dennis said at the time. “This area is ripe for some upgrades.”

To date, the crews, in phases, have overhauled sewer lines, parking lots, lighting and began refurbishing the sidewalks that will make the area more user friendly, Dennis said.

While the renovation project is a major investment for the area, Dennis is finding other ways to welcome people to the area that offers restaurants, apartments and condominiums, health and wellness facilities and the State Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control building.

“There are 64 lots in Prospector Square, and several of the buildings have multiple businesses inside them,” Dennis said. “We are the true mixed-use community in Park City.”

So when a friend, musician Rich Wyman, approached him about presenting a music festival on June 4, Dennis gave the green light.

“Rich was the one who came to me to encourage us to program something in Prospector for the community at large,” Dennis said. “Last fall, I got 10 to 15 people together from a marketing perspective to promote Prospector, and this is what came of those meetings.”

Dennis and the association is also preparing to host the Prospector Square Property Owners Neighbor Appreciation Block Party on July 16.

“The June 4 event will be held just behind Club Lespri, and the one on July 16 will be held further down the lane where we did some reconstruction,” Dennis said. “We spent close to $100,000 redoing all the concrete down there.”

Dennis hopes the two events will serve as a catalyst for more activities that draw people to Prospector.

“This is not the focus of my job,” he said with a laugh. “My board has been cognizant to keep me working on other projects, but at the same token, this is a first of many things we hope will come.”

Two others who hope to see Prospector revitalized are Vasi Petric, operations manager at Salt Box, a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch cafe, and Carissa Devenport, owner of Este Pizzeria, who helped put the June 4 Block Party event together.

Vasi Petric, operations manager at Salt Box, says Prospector Square is a “beautiful and accissible location.”

David Jackson/Park Record

Petric said setting up Salt Box, an offshoot of the Riverhorse on Main, at 1782 Prospector Drive, filled a need.

“We wanted to serve this area and our neighborhood, because we really didn’t see any breakfast or lunch spots that were available for locals in Prospector,” he said. “So it was a natural choice when it came to the direction we wanted to go.”

Petric likes how welcoming Prospector is.

“It’s such a beautiful and accessible location,” he said. “It’s also quite shaded so it doesn’t get too hot in the summer.”

Devenport has a childhood connection to Prospector.

“I grew up in Park City and the reason why we decided on Prospector for our location was because this was the place I would go if I wanted something to eat as a kid,” she said. “When I was growing up, we would go to Nacho Mama’s all the time. It was my favorite restaurant.”

Este Pizzeria owner is Carissa Devenport selected Prospector Square to set up shop because she has fond, childhood memories of the area.

David Jackson/Park Record

Another reason why Devenport selected Prospector to set up shop is because the area felt more “local friendly” compared to Main Street.

“Main Street is very tourist-heavy, and there’s a lot going on up there,” she said. “Prospector, on the other hand, feels more relaxed. I like the area because of the accessibility. There’s great access from the Rail Trail. There’s a bus stop in front of Este and there is plenty of parking.”

While Este Pizzeria, located at 1781 Sidewinder Drive, isn’t in the exact space Nacho Mama’s was at 1821 Sidewinder Drive, Devenport still feels like she’s come full circle.

“Even if we’re not in the exact same building, we’re close enough,” she said.