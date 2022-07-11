Prospector Square renovations continue

Telluride Meltdown is the featured band at the upcoming Prospector Square Property Owners Association’s Neighborhood Appreciation Party.

Courtesy of the Prospector Square Property Owners Association

Last autumn, contractors revamped a portion of the Berrett Lane walkway, between Gold Dust Lane and Poison Creek Lane last fall, at a cost of $400,000.

The renovation, which included new landscaping, concrete and lighting, was part of a $6.4 million master improvement plan started in 2016 by the Prospector Square Property Owners Association, said board of directors member Steve Tassler.

The plan calls for infrastructure updates, including layout, utilities and parking areas of the 23-acre swath of land that includes Berrett Lane, a pedestrian corridor that runs between Sidewinder Drive and Prospector Avenue.

“Prospector is really one of the only places in Park City proper where you have families raising their kids and where all the businesses there are pretty much locally owned and operated,” he said. “So we’re spending the money to make the place look better, more walkable and more appealing to people.”

So far the renovations are going well, Tassler said.

“We have some marked improvements in the way some of the areas look,” he said.

The challenge, however, is the area, while in Park City limits, is filled with privately owned businesses and residences, according to Tassler.

“It’s not easy to say we want to spend $400,000 on some improvements,” he said. “While most of the commercial property owners will think their shares aren’t a big deal, there are people who live here in units they’ve owned for years. It’s a much bigger assessment for a full-time resident who has lived in a unit for more than 15 years, rather than businesses who swoop in and spend a few million on a building for renovation and say an extra $10,000 isn’t that bad.”

Another challenge is that each of the residential buildings also have their own associations, Tassler said.

“The struggle is this is all private property, even our utilities down to the sewer lines are private, and the city can’t just say it’s going to carve off millions of dollars to beautify the area,” he said. “We have to take care and do things in a way that is financially responsible and fair to everybody.”

To help do that, the Prospector association is working with Tana Toly, its Park City Council representative, to look into grant possibilities.

Still, there are property owners who are willing to spend their own money to help with renovations, according to Tassler.

“One of the owners has freed up $100,000 of his own personal funds to contribute to what we’re doing,” he said.

To recognize the patience of the area’s business owners and residents throughout the renovation process, the Prospector Square Property Owners Association will host a Neighborhood Appreciation Party from noon-6 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, to showcase the area between Gold Dust Lane and Poison Creek Lane.

“This is kind of a throwback to when we used to do community events like this in City Park where the city or one of the Rotaries would throw a party,” Tassler said. “You wouldn’t know why there was a party going on, but if you went to check it out, you would run into friends and neighbors and have some fun.”

The event will include business and nonprofit booths and outdoor family games, according to Tassler.

“City Council members and staff will be in attendance and we’ll have fire trucks and police vehicles on site,” he said.

In addition, Prospector restaurants — Clockwork Cafe , Fuego Bistro and Pizzeria , Freshies Lobster Co. , Guest Haus Juicery and Cafe — will serve special-menu items.

“We may get some others signed on, but there will be plenty of options to get something to eat,” Tassler said.

Black Tie Ski Rental Delivery , located at 1846 Prospector Ave., will offer a free bicycle valet to those who bike to the event, Tassler said.

“They will also do some eBike demos, because this is the first year that they are renting eBikes during the summer,” he said.

Adding to the festivities will be local rock band, Telluride Meltdown , which will play from 3-6 p.m.

The band will play on the deck of the newly renovated Arastra building, said Tassler, who is an executive for the Lazlo Group that owns the building located in the middle of the block.

“We just spent more than $1 million renovating our own building,” he said. “The building that was originally brick and stucco is now brick and steel. And we added the deck, which will be a good stage for the band.”

Tassler hopes the party will not only show how much the Prospector Square Property Owners Association appreciates neighbors and businesses. He also hopes it will inspire people to visit the area.

“I’ve lived here for 22 years, and Prospector has never had the reputation of being the fanciest part of town,” he said. “But it has a lot to offer. There are some nice, attractive buildings being built in this little eight-square-block area, and it has really grown since I’ve been here. So, since we have a place to do this, we need to do it.”