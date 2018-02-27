Public can give two cents on Project ABC

As the Park City Summit County Arts Council finish up the planning phase of Project ABC (Arts Beauty Culture), the nonprofit wants to remind the public how to get involved.

Community Open Houses

The Project ABC team will host three Community Open Houses throughout Summit County.

COALVILLE

5-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at the Coalville Library, 82 N 50 East, Coalville

KAMAS

5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6, at the South Summit County Services Building, 110 N. Main Street, Kamas

PARK CITY

5-7 p.m., on Thursday, March 8, at the Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave.

These are opportunities for the public to see what the team has learned, ask questions and share thoughts.

Steering Committee meetings

Each month the Project ABC Steering Committee meets to review progress and talk about what's ahead.

The next meeting, which will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, March 30, at the Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., will the last one of the planning phase of the process. This meeting will be open to the public.