Public can reap the benefits of Harvest Fest

Recycle Utah’s annual Harvest Fest will run from noon to 5 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 6, at High Star Ranch, 970 N. S.R. 32 in Kamas. Admission is free. For more information, visit recycleutah.org.

Although Recycle Utah is known for its recycling programs, the nonprofit also works to promote sustainability and conservation in the greater Park City community.

One of the ways it does that is by reaching about 1,000 Summit County students yearly through its education program, according to Lydia Rupnow, Recycle Utah's special events coordinator.

"The program also gives kids the opportunity to envision the kind of world they would like to live in by touching on topics such as the importance of Earth's resources, recycling and working together to make a difference," Rupnow said.

To help offset the cost of those workshops, Recycle Utah raises funds through its annual Harvest Fest, a free outdoor fair that promotes sustainable living by showcasing local businesses and entrepreneurs, Rupnow said.

The ninth annual Harvest Fest is set to run from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6, at High Star Ranch, 970 N. S.R. 32, in Kamas.

The event also features food, drinks, a petting zoo, wagon rides, children's crafts and live music.

The food menu consists of offerings from Lola's Street Kitchen, Praise Cheezus, DeJoria Center, Tacos el Sombrero and Wasatch Creamery.

As for drinks, adults can also enjoy Wasatch Brewery beer served by Deer Valley Resort bartenders, Rupnow said.

More than 40 vendors will participate this year, she said.

"All the vendors are committed to sustainable practices and are eco-friendly," Rupnow said.

The live music, which is provided by Mountain Town Music, will include sets by Che Zuro, Streetcorner Boogie and Honky Blue Tonky.

The kids' craft activities will be led by Kathleen Riley, a South Summit Elementary School art teacher.

Proceeds from the crafts will go to pay for art materials for South Summit Elementary's Beverley Taylor Sorenson Arts Program, according to Rupnow.

Families can also purchase apples donated by Riley's Farm Fresh and pumpkins provided by Park City Nursery.

"We will also sell the famous Park City Rotary Club apple pies with apples donated from ReLEAF Utah," Rupnow said.

Prior to the festival, South Summit Trails Foundation will hold a 5K race, beginning at 9 a.m. Registration can be completed in advance by visiting the organization's website at southsummittrails.org.

Harvest Fest has grown over the years, Rupnow said.

"It started out small with just a few vendors, and it continues to grow every year," she said. "We are thrilled to work with High Star and the DeJoria Center. It's so wonderful that they allow us to do this in such a beautiful setting. This is one of our favorite events and it's a great way to kick off the fall."