Public invited to Celebrate the Spirits

The Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District’s Celebrate the Spirits will feature family-friendly games, costume contests, trick-or-treating and pumpkin painting Saturday at Willow Creek Park.

Courtesy of The Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District

The Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District invites the public to Celebrate the Spirits this Halloween season.

The family-friendly event, which includes pumpkin painting, costume contests and trick-or-treating, is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Willow Creek Park.

Registration is $15 per participant and free for ages 2 and younger. In addition, participants will receive a complimentary trick-or-treat bag as part of their registration.

To set up a free account and register, visit basinrecreation.org/about/events.

Celebrate the Spirits is the spooky brainchild of Nichole Wilson, the District’s events and outreach coordinator.

“I changed the event from a fun run to more of a trick-or-treat carnival last year,” she said. “I looked around and saw there were a lot of running, biking and skiing activities that are already in Park City. To be honest, I really don’t like to run for fun, so I wanted to give the community something different.”

The change proved to be successful, according to Wilson.

“We saw over 450 people from our community at Celebrate the Spirits last year, and we currently have 140 people signed up for the event this year,” she said. “I think it’s one of the community’s beloved events.”

Celebrate the Spirits isn’t a fundraiser for the Synderville Basin Special Recreation District, which local residents call Basin Recreation, Wilson said.

“It’s just a community event,” she said. “We try to do different events throughout the year to engage the community, because we want to interact with the district.”

While the event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., it’s more of a “drop-in” type of event, according to Wilson.

“No one has to be there right at 11, and no one has to stay for the whole thing,” she said.

Still, people are invited to stay because of the pumpkin painting, photo booth, carnival games and costume contests, Wilson said.

“We spent the whole month of October and some of September hand-making all of the carnival games,” she said. “We’ll have witch-hat ring toss, ghost toss, which is like a cornhole sort of thing, and other games where participants can win candy. And the costume contests will award prizes for individuals, families and dogs.”

Registration for the costume contest is open at basinrecreation.org/event/celebrate-the-spirits.

One of Wilson’s favorite costumes from last year was a whole family dressed up as the characters from “The Wizard of Oz.”

“They even had the dog,” she said. “I love seeing how creative kids and families can get.”

Celebrate the Spirits wouldn’t be a Halloween-themed event without trick-or-treating, Wilson said.

“The trick-or-treating will be facilitated by sponsors comprised of local businesses and organizations from around the community, who will set up tables around the quarter-mile paved loop at the park,” she said.

Sponsorships are $75 per table, and the fee includes the table and candy needed for the event, Wilson said.

“All they have to do is decorate their tables, dress up in costume and hand out candy,” she said. “We have seven sponsors right now, and our goal is to have 12. So if people think they can pull together people to work their table, they can sign up by the end of day on Friday, Oct. 28.”

To sign up, contact Wilson by emailing nichole@basinrecreation.org .