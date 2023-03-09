PubQuiz expands to accommodate local MegaMinds￼

Colleen McGinn, lower left, founded the MegaMind PubQuiz in 2012. After taking a couple of years off in 2020 and 2021, McGinn has brought sessions back to the greater Park City area.

Courtesy of Colleen McGinn

MegaMind PubQuiz founder and organizer Colleen McGinn reignited the trivia competition back in November at Lush’s BBQ after taking a two-year break.

Since then, she has met the demand for more sessions and has added Heber Valley Brewing Company and Jeremy Ranch Golf and Country Club to the calendar.

“These opportunities have come up, and things have just worked out,” McGinn said.

Games at Lush’s BBQ, 7182 Silver Creek Rd. , run from 7-9 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Heber Valley Brewing, 501 Main St. in Heber City, hosts the contest also from 7-9 p.m. but on the first Wednesday of the month.

The sessions at Jeremy Ranch are for country club members, and the sessions are actually part of a tournament, McGinn said.

“We were scheduled to be at Jeremy Ranch for four months, and there are two left,” she said.

The next two sessions will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on March 28 and April 18, according to McGinn.

“Every time someone attends they get a bonus half-point, and the winner of the night gets an additional point,” she said. “And those points will be added to the total tally of the tournament winner on the final night.”

The tournament is still taking players, McGinn said.

“It’s not like if you didn’t come for the first two nights, you can’t compete,” she said. “People can still show up and participate in the tournament, and the overall winner will receive a Park City-centric gift basket.”

Courtesy of Colleen McGinn

Courtesy of Colleen McGinn

Winners at the other venues will also receive an array of prizes, McGinn said.

Each session features bonus shout-outs for two $10 gift certificates for Atticus Coffee and Tea House , and winners will receive gift certificates for the venues where they win, she said.

“Lush’s will award a $50 gift certificate and Heber Valley Brewing will give out a $25 gift certificate along with some great swag that includes T-shirts and tank tops,” McGinn said. And Jeremy Ranch will hand out a $50 gift certificate.”

No registration is necessary for any of the sessions, including the tournament, McGinn said.

“There is also no limit for how many people you can have per team,” she said “The more the merrier.”

Also, at all locations the team that comes up with the best name gets to select a topic, which can give it a slight edge for the next session at that location, McGinn said.

“I’m always looking for new categories, because I like to keep things current,” she said. “We have done Black History Month, Super Athletes, Chinese New Year and one about Tiger Woods coming to Park City. Tying topics to the Park City area makes things more interesting.”

The MegaMind PubQuiz team known as “Thunder Road” took first place during a recent session at Lush’s BBQ. MegaMind PubQuiz founder Colleen McGinn says team names are important and that there are also prizes for the best team name.

Courtesy of Colleen McGinn

Even when McGinn went on hiatus, she still couldn’ resist turning on the computer to look for factoids.

“We have information coming at us all the time, and I’d sometimes log on and take screenshots so I could go back to the pages later,” she said. “When I wasn’t doing it, things felt like something was missing.”

There are only a few rules that participants need to follow, McGinn said.

“Rule No. 1 is your MegaMaestro, who is me, is always right,” she said. “Rule No. 2 is there is no shouting out answers, unless prompted to do so. And rule No. 3 is everyone has to put their cell phones in buckets that I provide for all the teams.”

Putting phones aside prevents cheating but also adds to the competition, McGinn said.

“It helps everyone to become present in the moment,” she said. “It also takes us back to a time where we weren’t attached to these devices.”

MegaMind PubQuiz held its first session in 2012 in the basement of the Wasatch Brew Pub , and has provided trivia fun throughout the years at Flanagan’s on Main , Park City Brewing , Legends Bar and Grill at Park City Mountain , the Chateaux at Deer Valley , Versante Hearth + Bar and a bar crawl along Main Street.

McGinn has also set up quizzes with the Utah Jazz , Salt Lake Bees and other corporate management groups.

“The amount of trivia nights are in the hundreds,” she said, amazed. “I recently went back to all the photos we have taken over the years and it was a great trip down memory lane to see all the smiles of people who have participated in MegaMind.”

Two of those participants were Lush’s BBQ owners Richie Lush and his fiancée, Nadine Nye, McGinn said.

“They are former MegaMinders,” she said. “They had seen what it was like and they wanted to bring it to Lush’s.”

McGinn is happy that PubQuiz has touched so many lives.

“It’s a huge part of my life, and I feel this is my contribution to Park City,” she said. “I was sad to put it on the shelf for those two years, but it feels good to be back. And it’s like we’re right back where we left off. It’s fun to see different teams I have known show up again.”