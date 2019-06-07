PubQuiz shows off Park City participants’ MegaMinds

Participants of MegaMInd PubQuiz show off some of their prizes, which include a traveling mug, T-shirt and a hat, after winning a round. The summer season will open on Tuesday, June 11, at Versante Hearth and Bar.

MegaMind Pubquiz Versante Hearth and Bar, 2346 Park Ave. 6 p.m. every Tuesday $5 for teams up to five people facebook.com/megaMIND.pubQUIZ

Colleen McGinn has proved the old saying, “You’re never too old to learn,” correct over the past seven years.

The cofounder of local pub trivia series MegaMind PubQuiz continually seeks new factoids for her weekly sessions, which begin their summer season at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, at Versante Hearth and Bar, 2346 Park Ave.

The games will run until 9 p.m. and the cost is $5 per team up to five members. Teams of six to 10 members can play for $10 and the price of teams of 11 to 15 people is $15.

Two of every five dollars will go the winners’ charity of choice after six weeks.

“A team can be as little as two people, and if someone shows up without a team, we will find a team to put them on,” McGinn said. “There are always teams who want another team member.”

At the beginning of the evening, everyone will put their cell phones in a basket to prevent cheating.

“We want to keep it fair for everyone,” McGinn said.

McGinn’s list of topics include history, pop culture, entertainment, sports, Park City, geography, current events and the royal family.

“Teams can also request topics they would like to see,” McGinn said. “I’ve always tried to find topics that are relevant and that people will enjoy.”

Topics can be submitted through MegaMind PubQuiz’s Facebook page.

“It is all about the teams and featuring trivia they want to learn about,” she said.

McGinn spends weeks between the winter and summer sessions to seek new trivia.

“There are fun facts that are coming at you all the time, and if I learn something new, I always take a photo of where I learned it,” she said. “That way, when I do research, I can go back to it to remind me of why I thought it was interesting.”

McGinn makes sure she has a good balance of trivia that will appeal to a variety of tastes.

“For example, not everyone likes Batman, and while I still will bring in some Batman trivia, I will also bring in other factoids from science or music,” she said.

McGinn also verifies each fact with multiple sources.

“It’s not hard to find trivia, especially in this day and age of smartphones and other electronic devices,” she said. “I do not use Wikipedia that’s for sure, and in this time of what people call ‘fake news,’ I have to double and triple check my information.”

Checking different sources doesn’t mean McGinn’s trivia is foolprof.

“There have been times when people have caught me on things where the information has changed,” she said. “And I’ve learned a lot that way.”

MegaMind PubQuiz sessions consist of six mini rounds with three questions per round.

“Then we do a media round that involves music or a visual,” McGinn said. “We also do a shout-out round where people can just shout out the answers.”

Prizes include T-shirts and tank tops printed by Motherlode Park City and restaurant swag, according to McGinn.

“The ultimate prize at Versante is a $50 gift certificate,” she said.

McGinn and her friend Melia Denali first started MegaMind PubQuiz in 2011 at Wasatch Brew Pub.

“We had one goal, and that was to have fun,” McGinn said.

After moving the game around Park City, McGinn settled on hosting the summer sessions at Versante Hearth and Bar and the winter sessions at Flanagan’s on Main.

“One thing great about Versante is they have a great patio where you can see the sun set while we learn about trivia,” she said.

Over the past seven years, McGinn has connected with people who love trivia as much as she does.

“People get very passionate about trivia, and there are so many people I have met through MegaMind who have become my friends,” she said. “After seven years, we finally found our sweet spot. And with the support of the community and the teams that come week after week, we hope to continue the weekly tradition as long as Park City will have us.”