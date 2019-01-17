Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jodi Kantor will speak about breaking the Harvey Weinstein story and the #metoo movement

The Park City Institute presents Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Jodi Kantor, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts.

Kantor will discuss how she, along with her colleague, Megan Twohey, broke the story about Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual abuse of women — in locations as far away as Cannes and Rome, and as nearby as the Stein Eriksen Lodge in Deer Valley.

The story ran in The New York Times at the end of 2017. Kantor's work has revealed hidden truths about power, gender, technology, politics and culture.

"This is an important conversation for every community. Because parts of the investigative reporting Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey did, in order to break this story, happened in our own backyard, it is a privilege to have this award-winning reporter on our stage to discuss it," said PCI Executive Director Teri Orr. "This story is a great example of the power of investigative journalism — it launched the #MeToo movement. Kantor is able to provide insight on the culture shift we're seeing across industries, and in every corner of every community in America."

Kantor will take the audience behind the scenes of investigative journalism, showing how she and her colleagues expose secrets that have been hidden for decades and what makes a story impactful.

In exploring the resonance of the Weinstein investigation, Kantor will also address topics such as common patterns and means of intimidation, as well as why so many women are now finding their voices and why people are finally listening

Recommended Stories For You

In October of 2017, she and Twohey broke the story of Harvey Weinstein's decades of sexual abuse allegations. Their work helped ignite the #MeToo movement, shift attitudes, and spur new laws, policies and standards of accountability around the globe.

Together she and their colleagues, who exposed harassment across industries, were awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service, journalism's highest award.

Kantor and Twohey also received a George Polk Award, the McGill Medal for Journalistic Courage from the University of Georgia, and honors from the Los Angeles Press Club and the Canadian Journalism Foundation. Along with other members of the Times sexual harassment reporting team, they were awarded the IRE Medal, from Investigative Reporters and Editors, Inc., the Batten Medal from the American Society of Newspaper Editors, a Scripps Howard Award for Impact, a special citation from the Goldsmith Awards of Harvard University's Shorenstein Center and the Matrix Inaugural Incite Award from New York Women in Communications.

Before then, Kantor's article about the havoc caused by automated scheduling systems in Starbucks workers' lives spurred changes at the company and helped launch a national fair scheduling movement.

After she and David Streitfeld investigated punishing practices at Amazon's corporate headquarters, the company changed its human resources policies, introducing paternity leave and eliminating its employee ranking system.

The article Kantor wrote about Harvard Business School's attempt to change its climate for women provoked a national conversation about women in business schools.

Her report on working mothers and breastfeeding inspired two readers to create the first free-standing lactation suites for nursing mothers, now available in hundreds of airports and stadiums.

For six years, Kantor wrote about Barack and Michelle Obama, delving into their ideas, biographies, family, marriage, faith and approach to the White House.

Kantor's best-selling book "The Obamas," about their behind-the-scenes adjustment to the jobs of president and first lady, was published in 2012. Writing in the New York Review of Books, Ezra Klein said, "Jodi Kantor's 'The Obamas' is among the very best books on this White House."

Kantor, a contributor to CBS This Morning, lives in Brooklyn with her husband, Ron Lieber, and their two daughters.