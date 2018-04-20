Recycle Utah events celebrate Earth Day 

Recycle Utah, a Park City-based nonprofit that is on a mission to empower people to lead sustainable lives, will hold their annual Earth Day celebration from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, April 22, at the Wasatch Brew Pub, 250 Main St.

Tickets are available for $35 each online at http://www.recycleutah.org, or $40 at the door. Each ticket includes dinner, two drink tickets and live music. Children's tickets are available for $15 each.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Recycle Utah's environmental education programs.

The evening will also include live music from Clark Urie, a silent auction, and a recycled art activity for kids. The silent auction will feature a variety of items from local businesses.

Recycle Utah educates over 5,000 students in Summit and Wasatch County each year. Students learn about a variety of topics related to environmental sustainability including basic recycling, natural resources, water conservation, hazardous and electronic waste, alternative energy, climate change, and energy conservation.

• Recycle Utah will also host a CHaRM (Collection of Hard-to-Recycle Materials) event on Earth Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1951 Woodbine Way.

Recommended Stories For You

The following items will be accepted:

• Acrylic CD cases

• CDs

• DVDs

• Batteries

• Bikes

• Bike parts

• Bike Tires

• Bike helmets

• Books

• Bras

• Brita filters

• Cardboard

• Carseats

• Cell phones

• Contact lenses and packaging (blister packs)

• Eyeglasses

• Flags

• Glass

• Guitar strings

• Ink cartridges

• Mens/Womens Sports shoes and cleats sizes 7-11

•Mercury-containing items — thermometers, thermostats, radon gas detectors, and smoke detectors

• Paper (self-serve shredding available)

• Plastic film/grocery bags

• Propane tanks (empty)

• Scrap metal

• Skis

• Plastics #1-7

• Styrofoam (no to-go containers, cups)

• Toner cartridges

• Toothbrushes, toothpaste containers, floss containers

For more information, visit http://www.recycleutah.org.