Recycle Utah events celebrate Earth Day
April 20, 2018
Recycle Utah, a Park City-based nonprofit that is on a mission to empower people to lead sustainable lives, will hold their annual Earth Day celebration from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, April 22, at the Wasatch Brew Pub, 250 Main St.
Tickets are available for $35 each online at http://www.recycleutah.org, or $40 at the door. Each ticket includes dinner, two drink tickets and live music. Children's tickets are available for $15 each.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Recycle Utah's environmental education programs.
The evening will also include live music from Clark Urie, a silent auction, and a recycled art activity for kids. The silent auction will feature a variety of items from local businesses.
Recycle Utah educates over 5,000 students in Summit and Wasatch County each year. Students learn about a variety of topics related to environmental sustainability including basic recycling, natural resources, water conservation, hazardous and electronic waste, alternative energy, climate change, and energy conservation.
• Recycle Utah will also host a CHaRM (Collection of Hard-to-Recycle Materials) event on Earth Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1951 Woodbine Way.
The following items will be accepted:
• Acrylic CD cases
• CDs
• DVDs
• Batteries
• Bikes
• Bike parts
• Bike Tires
• Bike helmets
• Books
• Bras
• Brita filters
• Cardboard
• Carseats
• Cell phones
• Contact lenses and packaging (blister packs)
• Eyeglasses
• Flags
• Glass
• Guitar strings
• Ink cartridges
• Mens/Womens Sports shoes and cleats sizes 7-11
•Mercury-containing items — thermometers, thermostats, radon gas detectors, and smoke detectors
• Paper (self-serve shredding available)
• Plastic film/grocery bags
• Propane tanks (empty)
• Scrap metal
• Skis
• Plastics #1-7
• Styrofoam (no to-go containers, cups)
• Toner cartridges
• Toothbrushes, toothpaste containers, floss containers
For more information, visit http://www.recycleutah.org.
