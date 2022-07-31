Recycle Utah goes the distance with its 100 Mile Meal fundraiser

Recycle Utah’s 100 Mile Meal is back, and registration is open for the nonprofit’s fundraiser that is scheduled for Aug. 6. The event will feature live music, lawn games, cocktails and a five-course dinner, prepared by Park City Mountain Resort Chefs, who used ingredients culled within 100-mile radius of Recycle Utah’s recycling center. | Park Record file photo

Park Record file photo | The Park Record

Guests of Recycle Utah’s 2022 100 Mile Meal fundraiser will only have to travel as far as Oakley to enjoy a night of live music, lawn games and a five-course dinner prepared by Park City Mountain Resort chefs.

Tickets for the event, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6 and for adults ages 21 and older, are now available at recycleutah.org.

“Registration is open right now, but it is selling out pretty quickly,” said Addison Marr, Recycle Utah communications and development director.

The evening will start with cocktails at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6 p.m., according to Marr.

“Through an Epic Promise grant from Vail and sponsorship from Gallery MAR, we are able to have their chefs donate their time to put on this unique event,” she said. “The meal will be determined on the ingredients we’ll be able to acquire, but all the food will be sourced within a 100-mile radius of Recycle Utah’s recycling center.”

This is a very local and sustainable event, and it’s all about eating seasonally within the Utah food shed,” Addison Marr, Recycle Utah communications and development director

Recycle Utah works with Tagge’s Farm, based in Perry, and 3 Springs Land & Livestock in Oakley, which utilizes regenerative agriculture, a system centered around topsoil regeneration and biodiversity.

“The chefs come up with the base of the meal, and they adapt to what we can get,” Marr said. “Without these local farmers, none of this could happen.”

Even the drinks are provided by Alpine Distilling and Red Rock Brewery, both in Park City.

“This is a very local and sustainable event, and it’s all about eating seasonally within the Utah food shed,” Marr said. “Living every day as sustainable as you can is something we really support at Recycle Utah.”

The 100 Mile Meal, which Recycle Utah presents annually, is also the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser of the year, according to Marr.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit Recycle Utah’s operations and programs, she said.

While the event’s location t will be revealed when people register, anyone who is interested in taking a private bus from the Recycling Center to the venue and back should email Marr at outreach@recycleutah.org .

Lastly, the 100 Mile Meal is not a black-tie event, Marr said.

“It’s what we call ‘Cowboy Boot Casual,’” she said. “So people can come comfortably and enjoy a night playing games, eating dinner and raising funds.”