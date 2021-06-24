Recycle Utah welcomes summer with Dumpster Days and the 100 Mile Meal

Recycle Utah will set out bins outside the recycling center to collect household waste and green waste during Dumpster Days the will run June 24-26.

The Park Record

Recycle Utah will celebrate summer with the return of a couple of community-favorite events — Dumpster Days and the 100 Mile Meal.

Dumpster Days, held in partnership with Park City Municipal Corp., gives Summit County residents the opportunity to conveniently dispose of garbage and green waste without having to drive to the local landfill. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, through Saturday, June 26, said Eric Moldenhauer, Recycle Utah’s director of outreach and communications.

“Each day we will place two collection bins outside the recycling center at Munchkin Road and Woodbine Way,” Moldenhauer said. “One will be for green waste and the other will be for residential waste.”

Residential waste is anything that is not recyclable that needs to go to the landfill, and doesn’t fit in the curbside bin, he said.

“The whole idea is we don’t like to throw anything away, but sometimes it’s inevitable,” Moldenhauer said. “So to cut down on carbon footprints and save people multiple trips to the landfill, we will give them the option to come here.”

The residential waste bin will not accept mattresses, refrigeration units of any kind, electronic waste, tires or other hazardous waste products such as gasoline and motor oil, he said.

“Once the dumpsters are full or the collection ends, we will take one trip to the landfill,” Moldenhauer said.

The green waste bin will collect trees, grass, leaves and weeds,” according to Moldenhauer.

“When that bin is full, we will take it to Wild Harvest Farms in Browns Canyon where it will be turned into mulch,” he said.

One of the weeds that won’t be accepted in the green waste bin is garlic mustard, an invasive weed that reduces native plants that wildlife and pollinators depend on for food and shelter, Moldenhauer said.

“With how dry things are, these plants also take a lot of water from our native plants,” he said. “It also increases wildfire risk by impacting soils in a way that makes trees more susceptible to disease, drought and death.”

With garlic mustard on it’s mind, Recycle Utah is partnering with the Summit County Cooperative Weed Management Area’s Garlic Mustard Games, a program designed to get the community involved with getting rid of the weed.

“The CWMA volunteers will be at a table next to our bins to collect and weigh the garlic mustard so they can keep track of how much garlic mustard they are collecting to determine the impact of the program,” Moldenhauer said. “When people drop off the mustard weed, they need to keep in mind that the weed needs to be bagged.”

For more information about garlic mustard, chemical free weed control options and the Garlic Mustard Games events, follow the Summit CWMA Facebook page or email Sara Jo at jo@ecologybridge.com .

Speaking of volunteers, anyone who would like to help Recycle Utah with Dumpster Days can email outreach@recycleutah.org .

“Dumpster Days usually sees an average of 100 cars per day, and dumpsters will only be available during designated drop-off hours, because there is no overnight dumping,” Moldenhaur said. “So we need volunteers to help assist with large items.”

While Dumpster Days takes place, Recycle Utah is also preparing for the sixth annual 100 Mile Meal, the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

This year’s event will return to an in-person celebration on Aug. 14 at a private ranch in Oakley, Moldenhauer said.

“Last year we pivoted, and did a take-home meal kit that included all the ingredients for the meal,” he said. “While it was a great success, we missed seeing everyone, so it will be great to return to the ranch for our sixth year.”

Tickets for tables of four and eight are available now by visiting recycleutah.org.

“This year we have limited the event to 100 tickets, just because COVID is still part of the equation,” Moldenhauer said. “We decided to go with tables of eight or tables of four, so neighbors and families can be together.”

Transportation to the ranch will be made available to all guests who register in advance, and details will be provided after purchase confirmation, according to Moldenhauer.

As in the past, the 100 Mile Meal is supported by Gallery MAR and Vail Epic Promise, which allows Park City Mountain Resort’s Executive Chef Alex Malmborg and his team to cook the meal, Moldenhauer said.

“The menu will come together a few weeks before the event, as the local farmers who donate the produce, meats and other ingredients,” he said. “Of course they can’t predict what will be available then, so this event is unique in that Alex will have only a week or two to prepare the menu and then show up on site the day of the event to prepare it.”

The dinner, as it has been in the past, is cowboy-boot casual, and will be a deluxe five-course meal, and will be accompanied by live music and lawn games, such as bocce and horseshoes.

“We’re working on the artists, and we will announce who (they) will be later,” Moldenhauer said.

In addition, Top Shelf, a bartending service, will be onsite to serve beer, wine and cocktails.

The 100 Mile Meal concept came together 6 years ago.

“We wanted to celebrate our area’s farmers and be as sustainable as possible in eating dinner,” Moldenhauer said. “All produce, meats and other ingredients, as well as the alcohol served at the event are locally sourced. And this shows how people can prepare amazing food with what we have in our local community.”

Dumpster Days When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 24-26 Where: Outside Recycle Utah at Munchkin Road and Woodbine Way Web: recycleutah.org