Recycle Utah will take the danger out of hazardous waste during an April 30 collection

Recycle Utah will host a hazardous waste drop-off on April 30 at Canyons Cabriolet parking lot. The event, which is free to Summit County residents, will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The drop-off will prevent harmful materials from getting into the water supply.

Courtesy of Recycle Utah

Recycle Utah wants to help Summit County residents with their spring cleanup. So the environmentally friendly nonprofit will host a household hazardous waste drop-off on Saturday, April 30.

The event will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Canyons Cabriolet parking lot, said Carolyn Wawra, Recycle Utah executive director.

“We are going to have a hard stop at 1, and we won’t collect anything after that,” she said. “We also want to give special thanks to Park City Mountain Resort for allowing us to use this parking spot for the past 15 years.”

Wawra emphasized the drop-off is for Summit County residents only.

“We will not accept any items or materials from businesses,” she said. “Park City Municipal, Summit County, Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District helped fund this event and that’s why we keep it for Summit County residents. And we can tell if someone is dropping off for a business.”

Hazardous waste is defined as the most harmful of materials that can pollute the environment, according to Wawra.

“If material such as arsenic, plutonium, fertilizers, certain pesticides and cleaners and other chemicals get into our ground via the landfill or water sources, they are impossible to extract and will contaminate everything around them,” she said. “So, one of our primary goals is to keep toxic chemicals and heavy metals like mercury and lead out of our environment.”

Volunteers from the Sunrise Rotary collect harmful household chemicals during Recycle Utah's household hazardous waste drop-off last year at Canyons Cabriolet parking lot. The event this year, which helps prevent harmful materials from getting into the land and water supply, is scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on April 30.

Courtesy of Recycle Utah

Unfortunately, some people flush these materials down their toilets or pour them down their drains, Wawra said.

“That is such a headache for our water district,” she said. “So, we want people to think: ‘If you don’t want to drink it, don’t dump it.’”

Hazardous waste includes pharmaceuticals, smart technology and fluorescent lights. (See the accompanying list of waste that Recycle Utah will accept at the drop-off).

Recycle Utah hosts hazardous materials drop-offs in the spring and the fall and collects an average of 31,000 pounds of materials per event, Wawra said.

“A lot of these things will be incinerated in a very regulated system, while some things will be reused,” she said. “Batteries will be recycled, and Summit County reuses all the oil we collect to reheat some of their facilities.”

In addition, Summit County residents can drop off bicycles.

“We are working in partnership with the Bicycle Collective and taking in bikes in any conditions,” Wawra said. “The bikes will either be refurbished and sold to fund the Collective’s charitable programs or donated to adults and children in need. And all parts that are unusable will be recycled.”

All items and materials should be put into a recyclable cardboard or plastic box, which will make it easy for members of the Sunrise Rotary Club to access. Wawra said.

“The Rotarians are donating their time, and it would be ideal for people to stay in their cars and pop the trunk,” she said.

The Rotarians, who have worked the event for 10 of its 15 years, will be dressed for the occasion, Wawra said.

“They wear protective gear like safety goggles and gloves so they can handle the sometimes pretty smelly and nasty stuff,” she said. “Keep in mind we are collecting some of this stuff which can be very dangerous. So the more people are able to stay in their cars the easier it will be for the volunteers. We’re lucky to work with this club who are willing to get their hands dirty.”

Wawra also asks those coming to the drop-off to leave their dogs and other pets at home.

“In the past, we’ve had dogs jump out of cars and run through the lot, which is a hazard,” she said. “We really don’t want people and pets to get hurt.”

In addition to hazardous materials, donations will be accepted at the April 30 event, Wawra said.

“Sunrise Rotary collects the donations and gives them back to Recycle Utah to cover the cost of the event,” she said. “The event costs upwards of $21,000, because the stuff is very expensive to get rid of. In a good year we will secure the funds from the municipal groups we work with and donations, and Recycle Utah will pay the balance.”

If, by chance, some Summit County residents miss the 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. time slot, they can take their loads to the Summit County Landfill, which is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, Wawra said.

“All the materials are accepted at Summit County Landfill, but it doesn’t go into the landfill,” she said. “They have a hazardous waste area, and they call the same company we use to incinerate it.”

Hazardous waste drop-off When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, April 30 Where: Canyons Cabriolet parking lot Phone: 435-649-9698 Web: recycleutah.org/events/household-hazardous-waste-collection-4