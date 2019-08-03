Recycle Utah’s 100 Mile Meal readies its fourth annual serving

$200 per person or $1,500 for a table of 8

Private ranch in Oakley, location will be emailed to ticket buyers

Diners don’t have to travel too far or wait too long to enjoy Recycle Utah’s 100 Mile Meal.

The nonprofit’s fourth annual dinner fundraiser is set to be held on Saturday, Aug. 11, at a private ranch in Oakley, and will feature a five-course meal prepared from meats and produce that are locally grown and raised within a 100-mile radius of Park City, said Haley Lebsack, development director of Recycle Utah.

“We have between 25 to 30 farms and purveyors who donate their food to us for the meal,” she said. “Many of the farmers who were involved with the first meal have continued their involvement year after year.”

Some meat and protein providers include Bill White Farms, Canyon Meadows Ranch and Christiansen’s Family Farm, to name a few, while this year’s cheeses are donated by Beehive Cheese and Gold Creek Farms.

“I don’t think people know just how much delicious cheeses are made in Utah,” Lebsack said.

The meals are prepared by Park City Mountain Resort’s culinary team, led by Executive Chef Alex Malmbourg.

“They are the hardest workers at the event, for sure,” Lebsack said. “They come out to the site the night before to prep, and then they camp out to be sure they’re ready for the next day. We are so grateful to them.”

The chefs follow some challenging guidelines when preparing the meals, according to Lebsack.

“For example, they can only use honey as a sweetener,” she said. “The cool thing is people who eat the meals don’t realize that we don’t use sugar.”

The weather this year also posed an additional challenge for Malmbourg and his team, because they don’t know what produce will be available for another few days, Lebsack said.

“We’ve had a very late growing season this year, so what we will serve will be different than last year,” she said. “Last year we had such an early growing season that many of the farmers had to freeze stuff to hold onto some of the food they wanted to serve.”

The meal will consist of appetizers, soups, salads, entrees and desserts, and all the dishes except the hors d’oeuvres will be served family-style, Lebsack said.

In addition, libations will be provided by Alpine Distilling, Uinta Brewery and Old Town Cellars.

“Top Shelf will mix the drinks, and we’re still working on what the signature cocktail will be, because we haven’t decided on a fruit, yet,” Lebsack said.

Diners will be seated at two long picnic tables.

“We also sit the farmers at the tables so our guests can learn about the foods they are eating and how they are grown,” Lebsack said.

The evening will also feature live music by Clark Uri and Mark Allen, and a small silent auction.

Auction items feature local, higher-end donations, such as a Deer Valley season pass, a decorative ski lift chair and two day tickets to any Vail Resorts property.

The dress is cowboy casual, Lebsack said.

“Since we’ll be dining out on the grass, we advise people to not wear high heels,” she said.

Lebsack is thrilled the 100 Mile Meal has reached its fourth anniversary.

“When Recycle Utah started this, we were unsure how successful or challenging it would be, and if the chefs would be up to the challenge to do this year after year,” she said. “But it has been successful. We sold out last year, and we have a few seats left now. That’s impressive.”