Recycle Utah’s pops open its Uncorked fundraiser

Recycle Utah will host its annual Uncorked fundraiser on Friday, June 17. The event will feature a barbecue, games and live music by bluegrass band Picky Out the Stingers.

Park Record file photo

Recycle Utah is ready to pull out the stops for its 2022 Uncorked fundraiser.

The event runs from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, June 17, at the recycling center, 1951 Woodbine Way, said Addison Marr, Recycle Utah communications and development director.

Tickets are available at the door. The cost is $7 for adults and $3 for children.

Although Uncorked was originally designed nine years ago as a fundraiser for the nonprofit’s glass recycling program, it has since been expanded to support recycling operations in general, she said,

“We have a contract with Momentum Glass Recycling in Salt Lake City, and we love working with them,” Marr said. “Recently, they have been able to help support us more than they have in the past, so we transitioned Uncorked to benefit our other operations.”

Uncorked will feature food cooked up by Clockwork Cafe , a bar for adults and activities for children, according to Marr.

“Clockwork will bring their grill and smoker and make some delicious sandwiches and burgers,” she said. “We’ll have beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks for sale, and a performance by the Picky Out the Singers .”

Picky Out the Stingers is a bluegrass band from Salt Lake City, Marr said.

“They play throughout the state and we were able to book them through Mountain Town Music, ” she said.

Raising funds for Recycle Utah, a recipients of the Park City Community Foundation’s Park City Climate Fund grant, is a no-brainer because residents in Park City and Summit County do their part to keep recyclable and reusable materials out of the landfill, Marr said.

Last year, Recycle Utah weighed in with 3.7 million pounds total of recycling.

Of that, glass came in with 1.6 million pounds, cardboard stacked up with 1.1 million pounds and metal tallied up to 414,000 pounds, according to Marr.

“We did 264,000 pounds of plastic recycled,” she said. “When you think about it, plastic doesn’t weigh that much, so that’s a lot of plastics, including soft plastics that were recycled.”

Styrofoam was another lightweight material that weighed heavily in numbers with 42,000 pounds recycled, Marr said.

“Every year the numbers go up a little, which is great because it means Park City is recycling more and more,” she said. “It’s amazing how Park City is with recycling. It shows how green and focused everyone is in getting waste out of the landfill and diverting waste.”

Recycle Utah used to collect e-waste during Uncorked, but won’t be able to do that this year, Marr said.

“We will actually close at 3 p.m. that day to prepare for the event,” she said.

Recycling collecting will resume after the Uncorked, according to Marr.

Anyone wanting to drop off recycling can usually do so 24 hours a day, any day of the week, and Recycle Utah’s staff is there from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, she said.

“We’re there if you have any questions or want to drop stuff off for our thrift-store warehouse,” Marr said.