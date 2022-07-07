Red Banjo Pizza celebrates 60 years of service in Park City

Tyler Toly serves one of Red Banjo Pizza’s signature pies to a family during a busy Friday afternoon last week. Red Banjo celebrates its 60th anniversary this month.

Red Banjo Pizza is one of the jewels in Park City’s locally owned businesses, so it’s fitting the mom-and-pop restaurant is celebrating its diamond anniversary.

Being in business for 60 years means a lot to co-owner Tana Toly.

“It represents my family’s legacy,” she said. “It represents the lifeblood of the Toly family.”

Throughout the years, Red Banjo Pizza, located at 322 Main St., has been more than just a restaurant. It has been a gathering place where members of the community have celebrated significant milestones including, birthdays, anniversaries, reunions, engagement parties and weddings, Toly said.

“I’ve had people tell me they had birthday parties here when they were 10, and now they’re in their 50s and 60s,” she said.

Others, such as former Park City Institute Executive Director Teri Orr, have let Toly know that Red Banjo was the first restaurant they ate at after moving to Park City in the 1970s.

“One of the best things of what we do is serving our favorite local customers who have come in throughout the years,” Toly said.

Customers also include non-local patrons, including Academy Award-winning actor and producer Tom Hanks, according to Toly.

“He used to come in quite a bit between 2005 and 2010,” she said. “He would call ahead to see if he could come in, and he was a really nice and great customer over the years.”

Other celebrities who have sampled Red Banjo’s pizzas, sandwiches and salads include Hillary Clinton, Taylor Swift, Nicholas Cage and Motley Crue lead singer Vince Neil.

“Vince would call me ‘Little Lady,’” Toly said with a laugh.

Another special guest was Malia Obama, daughter of former president Barack Obama, who dined with a friend during the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, Toly said.

“Come to find out that there was a security staked out at the bar,” she said. “There was also another one at our back door and others placed around the building.”

Toly later learned that the secret service had done a few reconnaissance missions in the restaurant in the two months leading up to the first daughter’s lunch engagement.

“They had been coming in without us knowing to make sure we were a safe place for her to eat,” Toly said.

Tana Toly is the co-owner of Red Banjo Pizza Parlour. Toly’s grandparents first opened the eatery as a bar back in 1962, before turning it into a restaurant in 1972.

Early days

Toly’s grandmother and grandfather, Mary Lou and Pete Toly, opened Red Banjo as a bar in 1962, the year before Treasure Mountain Ski Resort, which would become Park City Mountain Resort, started operations.

“They were both graduates of Park City High School, and my grandmother was a switchboard operator,” Tana Toly said. “The building was originally called the Park Tavern, and the owner was ready to sell.”

At the time, Park City boasted a population of 800, according to Toly.

“The Fourth of July was their first weekend open,” she said. “They had a band play and sold a ton of 10-cent beers.”

While the inexpensive beer was a draw, the band marked the first time live music was played at any local bar or restaurant, Toly said.

“They had a small stage, so they hired a band,” she said. “People would come in and dance and drink beers.”

The name Red Banjo followed a trend at the time where bar and restaurant owners would name their establishments with a color, Toly explained.

“My grandfather has been to a bar called the Red Onion in Aspen, and he wanted to rival that bar,” she said. “The ‘Banjo’ name just flowed because it sounded better than the Red Guitar.”

Adding to the folksy flavor of the Red Banjo name, the Toly’s remodeled the space with an old barnwood motif, Toly explained.

“It took on a more Western feel, and the ‘banjo’ idea worked,” she said.

Red Banjo Pizza Parlour has served Park City patrons for the past 60 years, and throughout that time the Toly Family, who opened the eatery, have kept the menu simple and affordable.

Restaurant pivot

Six years later, the Tolys pivoted their business model into a family-friendly eatery and began selling pizza.

“The menu was simple,” Tana Toly said. “They made pizza, one salad and added cheese bread later.”

The ingredients also added to the menu’s simplicity.

“For a long time, we only used eight ingredients — pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and olives,” Toly said. “We made every pizza from that, and also made every salad out of that.”

The menu still features the trademark Red Banjo Special that is served with a lemon, Toly said.

“The lemon brings out the acidity and flavor of the pizza sauce,” she said. “Over the years, we also added roasted red peppers, banana peppers and things like that.”

Toly changed the names of Red Banjo’s signature pizzas, tomatch the names of the historic mines in town.

“They are still the same recipes from when we started selling pizzas,” she said. “We just wanted to bring in our ties with Park City’s mining history. Both my great-grandfather and great-great grandfather were miners.”

The menu these days also includes more salads, sandwiches and pastas, Toly said.

“Lately we’ve added cauliflower and gluten-free crusts, and more recently, I added a keto crust, which is 100% carb free, made from chicken,” she said. “We’re looking at different dietary needs.”

Shortly after Mary Lou and Pete Toly turned their bar into a pizzeria the couple divorced, and Peter gave up his shares of the restaurant, Tana Toly said.

“My grandmother, who will turn 85 this week, ran the restaurant as a single mom,” she said. “She has literally waited on tables here for 45 to 50 years of her life, and today we call her our CDO — ‘chief decorating officer.’”

Red Banjo Pizza Parlour’s outdoor deck was built in the 1970s, but the stairs to the deck were built in 2003.

Renovations

Speaking of the decor, in addition to the barnwood decor, the family has renovated the restaurant throughout the years, Toly said.

“We didn’t have a deck until the 1970s,” she said. “The funny thing was that we didn’t have any stairs to access it until 2003. There was just a deck, and we would have to use a ladder. So we finally put some stairs in so we could have outdoor seating. And we use heaters, so we can seat people outside in the winter if they want to brave the elements.”

The Toly’s also installed a party room on the building’s lower level in 2007.

“We did that to increase our seating,” she said.

The idea for Red Banjo Pizza Parlour’s name came from a trend in the 1960s where bars and restaurants would incorporate colors in their names.

Tana Toly’s return

While Toly had worked at Red Banjo during high school and college, she had been in and out of the business until 2020.

She and her ex-husband Dave Ireland ran the restaurant from 2007 to 2011, and then she moved to Colorado for seven years.

“I came back and was the director of sales at the DeJoria Center until COVID hit, and that’s when my dad, Scott, asked what we were going to do,” Toly said.

“When you have had a restaurant for 60 years, you pretty much know how you’re going to do each year, but there was nothing that would have prepared us for 2020-21,” she said.

Still, after assessing and reassessing, Toly knew the pandemic wouldn’t stop the family from making and selling pizzas.

“We were pretty set because we owned the building,” she said. “So we jumped in with to-go and deliveries. So, I’ve been doing this with my dad and with my brother, Tyler.”

While Toly’s niece and nephew come up from Salt Lake City to help on the weekends, Toly says the restaurant’s employees are one of the keys to keeping the restaurant going.

“We’re lucky to have some good employees, some who have been with us for 10 years,” she said.

Keeping prices reasonable is also a family-friendly aspect of Red Banjo Pizza.

“There are some people in the industry who tell us now is a good time to raise our prices, and my dad and I have talked about how broken the supply chain is,” Toly said. “But at the same time, we want our quality to match what we’re doing. We also want to be a place that is family friendly and affordable for people to come and eat. We don’t want to turn off Park City residents because we’re too expensive.”

Some of Red Banjo Pizza Parlour’s celebrity customers include Tom Hanks and Malia Obama.

Community involvement

While Toly feels responsible for providing great services to customers, she also knows how important it is for the restaurant to get involved with the community on a more personal level.

“We get really involved with different nonprofits,” she said. “My nephew is on the Park City Nordic Combined team and we donate pizzas and money to the Park City Ski Team.”

Red Banjo, which is open every day of the year except Thanksgiving, also works a lot with Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History, a nonprofit under the umbrella of the Park City Historical Society that works to preserve Park City’s mining heritage.

The restaurant also works with Summit County’s Drug Court, a program that uses therapy and outpatient treatment to give non-violent offenders ways to achieve sobriety, and maintain employment and housing.

“It’s a great program in Summit County to help people get back on their feet,” Toly said. “We have employed employees from the program, and we make pizzas for their graduate parties, and work closely with the county.”

<subhead>Family legacy

When Toly reflects on the past and looks toward the future of the restaurant, she hopes her patrons have as fond recollections as she does.

“All of my childhood memories are here, and all of my friends’ memories are here,” she said. “It’s not just a restaurant. It represents my family’s legacy and commitment to the community. It’s not lost on us that Main Street has changed over the years and has become very focused on tourism. So we do hope to maintain a little authenticity and be genuine in what we do. It’s awesome to live in a community who cares about your success and what we’re doing.”