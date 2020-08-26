Redstone Cinemas 8 at Kimball Junction reopens Aug. 28

Redstone Cinemas 8, which has been closed since March due to the coronavirus, will officially reopen on Friday for new movie screenings. All filmgoers and employees will be expected to follow social-distancing protocols. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

For information about Redstone Cinemas 8 and other Metropolitan Theatre Corporation theaters, visit metrotheatres.com.

Metropolitan Theatres Corporation, which owns Redstone Cinemas 8 and the Holiday Village 4, is ready to open the curtains at Redstone for the first time since closing due to the novel coronavirus in March.

The Redstone theater will reopen on Friday, Aug. 28, and Holiday Village will open a few weeks later, with COVID-19 protocols in place, said Metropolitan Theatres Corporation president David Corwin.

The venue is one of four theaters that the company will open in the Intermountain West, he said.

“We’ve been working hard on updated procedures to do everything we can to ensure a safe experience,” said Corwin during a phone call from Los Angeles.

The procedures follow a three-step approach that accounts for movie-goers’ safety, employee safety and food concession safety, according to Corwin.

To help ensure an increase of contactless experiences, all tickets will be purchased online at metropolitantheatres.com or through the new Metropolitan Theatres app, he said.

“We launched an updated website and developed a new app, so someone can buy a ticket remotely, and just show a barcode to the tickettaker and head to their seats,” Corwin said. “We are working now to get reserved seating in place. That may not happen opening weekend, but soon thereafter at both Park City theaters.”

The plan is to keep every-other row vacant, and a minimum of three empty seats between groups, according to Corwin.

“That way when people buy tickets they will be able to see where the other ticket holders will be seated if that’s a concern,” he said. “Hopefully over time we’ll get people comfortable with higher occupancy in the theaters, but at this time we certainly understand the importance of keeping distance between people.”

In addition, safety barriers have been installed at the box offices and concession stands, decals have been placed in high-traffic areas to ensure a 6-foot distance between guests and all drinking fountain and arcade games will be closed, according to a Metropolitan Theatre press release.

“I think even the long-term in providing more opportunities for more contactless transactions will be good for us and the customers,” Corwin said.

Employees will follow strict protocols such as temperature checks and wearing personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves that will be provided by Metropolitan Theatres, he said.

“They will also disinfect high-contact surfaces in the restrooms, auditoriums, entrances and exits, railings and kiosks after every transaction and screening,” Corwin said.

Food safety protocols include staff-managed self-serve soda machines, and distributing new cups or popcorn containers to rewards members when they request refills, Corwin said.

More Metropolitan Theatre safety guidelines can be found by visiting metrotheatres.com/safetyprocedures.

Corwin hopes moviegoers will see the precautions Metropolitan Theatres is taking to ensure their safety.

“The staff will give people comfort in knowing the environment is safe, but they will also provide some efficiencies as far as the operation,” he said. “To be honest, the training’s still in progress. We furloughed 425 of our 450 employees in March, because when the theaters closed there was no work for our field employees, and our general managers of each theater have been on board working with us on the procedures to be bring staff back and get them trained.”

In addition to establishing guidelines to ensure movie-goers’ safety, another reason Metropolitan Theatres is opening the Redstone location and some of their other theaters in the country is the release of new films, Corwin said.

One of the main things that is guiding the openings is the release of Christopher Nolan’s science-fiction action flick “Tenet,” which will open on Sept. 3, according to Corwin.

“Because they elected to open internationally on Aug. 26, they’re locked in to opening wherever they can in the U.S. a week later, so there is not a long time between those openings due to piracy concerns,” he said. “Once that film was set, other smaller films filled in around it.”

Those films include Derrick Borte’s action movie “Unhinged,” starring Russel Crowe, and Josh Boone’s Marvel Comics, superhero-horror film, “New Mutants,” Corwin said.

“These films will give us a little ramp up before ‘Tenet’ opens the following week,” he said. “Our hope is that people will come out nationally, and studios will see the grosses are good and open more films. We’re a fourth-generation, 97-year-old theater company. Never in our existence have we experienced anything like this, and we’ve been eagerly awaiting for the time to open.”