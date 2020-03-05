Registration open for PC READS’ special education conference featuring attorney Peter Wright of Wrightslaw

Registration is ongoing for the Wrightslaw Special Education and Advocacy Conference, which will be hosted by PC READS on Tuesday, April 23, at the Park City Hospital’s Blair Education Center. Visit parkcityreads.org.

Registration is open for the Wrightslaw Special Education Law & Advocacy Conference, which will be hosted by PC READS on April 23.

The conference, which will feature workshops and presentations by attorney Pete Wright, who represents children and families of children with special education needs.

The conference will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Park City Hospital’s Blair Education Center, 900 Round Valley Drive at Quinn’s Junction.

Wright, along with his wife Pam, a psychotherapist, cofounded Wrightslaw, an organization that provides resources regarding education law and education advocacy.

One of our goals in hosting this conference is to help families and schools to work together…” Elissa Aten, PC READS director

Wrightslaw programs are designed to meet the needs of parents, educators, healthcare providers, advocates and attorneys of children who need special education, and the conference isn’t disability-specific, but helpful to any involved in the special education field, according to Elissa Aten, PC READS executive director.

Wright will focus on special education law, rights and responsibilities; tests and measurements that measure progress and regression of students; introduction to tactics and strategies for effective advocacy; and SMART IEPs, which stands for specific, measurable, action-word, reliable and relevant, time-limited individualized education program.

“One of our goals in hosting this conference is to help families and schools work together to ensure students are receiving appropriate and effective educational services,” said Aten said. “Through our Advocate Program work, we have recognized a need among both parents and educators for increased knowledge of special education laws and procedures.”