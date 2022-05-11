Renowned muralist Sasha Primo will visit Hoytsville to learn about its history and work with the community on a public art installation.

Courtesy of the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County

The Summit County Public Art Advisory Board, the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County and the city of Hoytsville will welcome international artist Sasha Primo this week.

Primo, who hails from Argentina, was selected by the board to create a historical mural on the Summit County Public Works building in Hoytsville.

However, before Primo applies any paint to the brick, he wants to get some feedback on how to proceed with the project, said Jocelyn Scudder, Arts Council of Park City and Summit County executive director.

“Sasha will be with us for a full three weeks, and he will stay with some Hoytsville residents, who have generously opened their homes to him,” Scudder said. “While he’s here, he wants to meet Hoytsville and North Summit County residents to learn about and get to understand the history and culture of that area. He will also meet with indigneous tribal members of the Ute and Shoshone nations and tour local landmarks so he can get a feel of what makes the North Summit region special.”

Several public events have also been scheduled togive local residents opportunities to meet and get to know Primo, according to Scudder.

“These workshops are free and open to all Summit County residents, but we do highly encourage Hoytsville and North Summit area residents, specifically, to get involved,” she said.

The events and schedules are as follows. All take place in Coalville:

• Thursday, May 12 — Art Talk and meet and greet, 5-7 p.m. at 115 Judd Lane.

• Saturday, May 14 — Community workshop, 4-6 p.m. at Summit County Library Coalville Branch, 82 N. 50 East.

• Tuesday, May 17 — Community workshop, 4-6 p.m. at Ledges Event Center, 202 Park Road.

• Friday, May 27 — Community paint day, noon-4 p.m., at the Summit County Public Works Building, 1755 S. Hoytsville Road.

• Saturday, May 28 — Community paint day, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Summit County Public Works Building, 1755 S. Hoytsville Road.

The public is encouraged to come out and paint with Sasha on these last two dates, Scudder said. “He was motivated to do this because he wanted the residents to be part of the mural’s creation to instill community pride,” she said. “People don’t need to stay for the full four hours each day. They can just come and paint for an hour or so.”

International artist Sasha Primo worked with the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County and the Summit County Public Art Advisory Board to schedule some community outreach and workshop sessions while he is in Hoytsville to create a public-art installation.

Courtesy of the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County

Registration for the community workshops and paint days is now open at eventbrite.com/o/arts-council-park-city-summit-county-12235888831 , Scudder said.

“In addition to these dates, Sasha will also do some symbolism workshops at North Summit Elementary and North Summit High Schools,” she said. “We are very grateful to the administration and teachers of those schools for allowing their students to be involved.”

Primo was selected from a batch of 20 international artists who applied to do the mural on the Summit County Public Works building earlier this year, Scudder said.

“Sasha stood out, because his process is integrated in community engagement, and involvement,” she said. “That resonated with the board members.”

Scudder credits Hoytsville residents for getting the art project started.

“The Summit County Public Art Advisory Board does a lot of art projects throughout the county, and there is a massive landscape for public art throughout the county,” she said. “Last year, local residents approached the board and said there hasn’t been a public-art project in Hoytsville for a while.”

As the idea for a project developed, the Summit County Public Works building emerged as the ideal place for the installation, Scudder said.

After the idea was decided, the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County, which are the administrators of the Summit County Public Art Advisory Board, applied for a Summit County RAP Tax grant to facilitate the project.

“More conversations with Hoytsville residents resulted in this idea to honor their heritage and culture as a community,” she said. “They wanted to show the past but also the present and tell the story of who they are today. The nine board members thought that was a great idea and drove the project home.”