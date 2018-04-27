Restaurant Reveal: Bandannas doesn’t separate comfort food from cuisine

Bandannas Grill is located next to the Pro Shop inside Hotel Park City, 2001 Park Avenue. Open daily for breakfast from 7:00 to 11 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 3:p.m.

According to Scott Stanfield, director of food and beverage of Hotel Park City, Bandannas Grill graduated from a "19th hole" for the Park City Municipal Golf Course into a restaurant "where chefs from a luxury hotel and an award-winning international steakhouse get to channel their inner foodie and create food from their hearts.

"It's a place where we get to have fun. … We do all these small things to really change it, but on a subtle level. It pushes the envelope but not to the point where people say, I don't want to eat there," he added.

The signature dish at lunch, for example, is the lobster grilled cheese, Stanfield said. Sourdough bread envelopes cold water lobster with mascarpone and provolone cheese, which is then accented with tomatoes, scallions and arugula. The side of fries are sweet potato, dusted with curry powder.

For their pulled pork sandwich, the team of chefs and managers tried more than 20 barbecue sauces, trying to capture a different flavor for their guests. The answer, however, ended up being something outside the sauce.

"Instead of putting in a coleslaw, we actually pickle onions in stout, which is unique," Stanfield said.

The inspiration came from watching an episode of "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" where the eponymous chef and host had stout beer pickled onions at a hot dog stand in Copenhagen, Denmark.

"I dropped my phone trying to Google the recipe so fast. And that was when we were developing the menu," he said. Now in addition to the pulled pork sandwich, the onions show up in other dishes at hotel banquet menus.

But sometimes different means getting back to the original.

"We have wings with a very basic buffalo sauce that we make in-house. It's not just Frank's Red Hot, it has butter and ketchup and cayenne pepper and all the things its supposed to have in it," Stanfield said. It is, in fact, a recipe that was shared by a chef from Buffalo, New York, home of the buffalo wing.

The restaurant, just off the golf course, has a casual atmosphere, where golfers can pick up a bag of chips, can of soda, or a six-pack of beer. For hotel guests, golfers and locals who sit to eat, however, there's plenty to choose from.

"For this really small restaurant, there's a lot of horsepower behind it," he said.Two chefs, Shannon Roark and Trevor Jackson, are directly responsible for the Bandannas, but everyone throws in ideas of what should be on the menu, Stanfield said. A guest's request through a banquet order, for example, might inspire a new dish from the ingredients on hand. The salmon fish tacos were an idea from staff.

The lunch menu will see an update next month and will include a bison burger with blueberry balsamic barbecue sauce. The chefs are also adding vegetarian rice bowls that can have chicken, shrimp or other proteins added to it, as well a choice of savory teriyaki sauce or a sweeter espresso barbecue sauce.

The sweeter sauce was something Stanfield took to the chefs who then adapted it into "a garlicky, sweet, smoky teriyaki sauce that nobody has ever heard of before," he said.

"We worked really hard to create a menu where you can eat your comfort food, but you can also stretch your palate."