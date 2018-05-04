Restaurant Reveal: Glitretind seeks to create unique experiences

Glitretind is located at Stein Eriksen Lodge, 7700 Stein Way in Silver Lake Village. Dinner is served nightly from 6 to 9 p.m.; Sunday brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For reservations and more information, cal 435-645-6455 or log on to steinlodge.com.

At Glitretind Restaurant, the Forbes Four-Star fine dining restaurant at Stein Eriksen Lodge, not all dining experiences are created equal.

More specifically, guests come into the restaurant with different needs, preferences and expectations of what that evening's experience should be, giving restaurant staff an opportunity to shine, according to Zane Holmquist, Stein Eriksen Lodge's vice president of food and beverage.

"We really try to create the experience that fits (the guest), whether it's a special occasion, or a quick dinner with the family," he said.

Creating the right experience begins before the guest even sits down, and is influenced heavily by why they came to the Glitretind to dine.

"We really try to create the experience that fits (the guest), whether it's a special occasion, or a quick dinner with the family..." Zane Holmquist, Stein Eriksen Lodge's vice president of food and beverage.

"We try to communicate with the guests, reading the guest and asking the proper questions throughout the reservation and arrival processes to help create the meal, the experience, and the dining they're looking for," Holmquist said.

"We all have our preferences of how we (want to) dine, but every night is not the same." he added. "A fabulous, phenomenal meal that would be amazing when you're dining with a significant other on your anniversary would be terrible if you were with your college friends, or if you were with a bunch of business clients from Japan. They just don't fit. … It's really about creating that experience the guest is looking for at that meal."

Once a dinner party's expectations are determined, executing a high level of service becomes important, Holmquist said.

"Amazing food is easily tainted with poor service. Amazing service can lift mediocre food," he said.

Perhaps because of the high expectations for the staff, both on the dining room floor and in the kitchen, Holmquist focuses on the individual employee, just as he does with each guest.

"I always want 100 percent from every team member; but everybody's 100 percent is different," he said. "I think that's where a lot of people fail. We look at each person individually, where they are in their food and their skill set."

Throughout the entire Stein Eriksen family of restaurants — 11 kitchens total — Holmquist keeps an eye on professional growth and development, sometimes seeing a large portion of an employee's career arc.

"Three of my chefs did their externships with us, went and graduated, came back as cooks, and have worked up to full management and sous chef positions. We see their growth … we promote from within, and we truly develop our team of chefs," he said.

Former externs are not the only way for Holmquist to find talented chefs. Jonathon Miller has been the executive chef at Glitretind for the past 10 years, but had an unusual introduction to the restaurant.

"It's funny; he actually got married here," said Holmquist. "He was doing a culinary program in Colorado (at Colorado Mountain College), and he and his wife got married here. About two months later, he called me and said, 'Chef, do you remember me? We want to move to Utah, do you happen to have a job?'

"We had talked, when they were doing their wedding, about some cooking, and I said, absolutely. And he came out as a cook, and quickly moved up to a supervisory position, then sous chef position, executive sous chef, and now he's executive chef."

In addition to the restaurant's dinner menu and service, Miller now runs Glitretind's well-known weekly Sunday Jazz Brunch. The generous buffet spread features traditional breakfast items along with a carving station, several hot entrées, a variety of salads and starches, shrimp, crab claws, salmon, fresh fruit, fresh crêpes, omelets and house-made pastries.

The restaurant is also planning a special Mother's Day Brunch for Sunday, May 13. Advance reservations are strongly recommended.