Restaurants entice diners to Savor the Summit

Park City Area Association’s Savor the Summit will start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 16, on Main Street. For information, visit http://www.parkcityrestaurants.com/savor-the-summit .

The Park City Area Restaurant Association invites diners to have a seat at Park City's largest dinner party this weekend.

Savor the Summit, which features a mile-long dining table set up in the middle of Main Street, is set for Saturday, June 16, and there are still seats available for those who want to wine and dine in the open air, said Ginger Reis, executive director of the Park City Area Restaurant Association.

"The biggest question we hear is, 'How do I get a ticket to Savor the Summit?'" Reis said. "The answer is there is not a ticket. Instead, people need to make reservations through participating restaurants."

To do that, they need to visit parkcityrestaurants.com/savor-the-summit. Once there, diners can see which restaurants are participating and whether or not there are any openings, she said.

"We want to draw diners from all over to experience what we have to offer..."Ginger Reis,Park City Area RestaurantAssociation executive director

Unique offerings

There are 22 restaurants participating in this year's Savor the Summit, Reis said.

Among the eateries will be Bangkok Thai, Eating Establishment, Firewood on Main, Shabu and Tupelo.

"Some of the restaurants offer unique menus for Savor the Summit, and some offer special wine pairings," she said. "So people can look at the different menus online and decide which restaurants they would like try."

Most of the participating restaurants are Main Street businesses, but some are located off Main and they will build their own temporary preparation areas, Reis said.

"Cuisine Unlimited, a catering company, will create a kitchen area just off of Swede Alley, and Cafe Trio, which is located at Kimball Junction across the street from the new Whole Foods store, will construct a kitchen area on Heber Avenue," she said.

The Brass Tag, which is located in the at Deer Valley, will also participate by providing the food for the Savor the Summit High West Spirit Garden this year.

"They will have some warming stations in the China Bridge parking garage at 9th Street, because the Spirit Garden will be located at the bottom of Main Street," Reis said.

The Spirit Garden, which doesn't serve full dinners, is a little different than the rest of Savor the Summit.

"If you want to have a food option, you will purchase a ticket from Brass Tag," she said. "The $50 ticket will get you three small plates of bite-sized appetizers and two drinks."

If people only want to enjoy some drinks in the Spirit Garden, they don't have to purchase a ticket. They can go to the garden and buy drinks that will include High West spirits, Constellation wines and Red Rock beer, according to Reis.

Live music in the Spirit Garden, programmed by Mountain Town Music, will add atmosphere to the dining experience, Reis said.

The first performance will be Joshy Solo and the Cool at 6 p.m., and The Number Ones at 8 p.m.

In addition to the Spirit Garden, another special section called Top of Main will be set up by Riverhorse Provisions.

"This is not your traditional sit-down-and-dine offering," Reis said. "They will offer appetizers and drinks and they will have a DJ this year."

Tickets for the Top of Main area can be purchased through Riverhorse Provisions.

"The tickets, like the ones for the Spirit Garden, are at a lower price range and that gives people an opportunity to be part of the event in a different sort of atmosphere," Reis said.

Parking suggestions

Since Savor the Summit involves the closing of Main Street and the setup of portable kitchens on Swede and Heber avenues, Reis said there are different parking options.

While there will be parking at the China Bridge garage, special event rates at $5 an hour will apply, she said.

"We have also arranged to allow parking at Treasure Mountain Junior High School, and we will run shuttles to and from Savor the Summit," she said. "If people want to Uber or call a taxi, we will have a special drop-off area in the Bob Wells parking lot just behind the post office."

Reis also emphasized that anyone who dines at Savor the Summit should be at least 21 years old.

"We ask that because the restaurants have to pull a special license to serve alcohol during the event," she said.

While Savor the Summit offers a unique dining experience for residents and visitors, it also benefits the participating restaurants.

"All the revenue the restaurants make during Savor the Summit stays with the restaurant," Reis said. "So this is a way for them to kick off the summer season on a good note."

Savor the Summit is part of the Park City Area Restaurant Association's mission to support and highlight Park City's dining options.

"We want to draw attention to our wonderful culinary chefs," she said. "We want to draw diners from all over to experience what we have to offer."

The association also serves as a resource for the restaurants, and meets once a month to discuss any changes that may affect owners.

"We keep them apprised of anything that is going on at the city, county and state level that might affect them," Reis said. "That includes, of course, us sorting out the ever-changing liquor laws."

The meetings also serve as platforms to connect restaurant owners with their neighbors and fellow restaurant owners.

"They can discuss business and bounce ideas off of one another in a supportive way," Reis said. "I truly believe if everyone is doing well, the whole community will benefit."