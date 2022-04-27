Retired physician’s new novel covers the ‘War in the OR’

"War in the OR" is Dr. Beverly Hurwitz's new novel. In the book, Hurwitz, a retired Park City physician, brings the corporate takeover of healthcare to the surface through the eyes of an FBI special agent.

Courtesy of Beverly Hurwitz

Dr. Beverly Hurwitz, a retired surgeon who lives in Park City, wanted to get information regarding the corporate takeover of healthcare, so she wrote the novel “War In the OR.”

The book, which is Hurwitz’s third novel, takes to task the “economization” of the nation’s hospitals and private practices.

“The catalyst of ‘War In the OR’ was two books I read in 2020 that were passed on to me by another physician,” she said.

One is “Undercover: How I Went from Company Man to FBI Spy and Exposed the Worst Healthcare Fraud in U.S. History” by John W. Schilling.

“John Schilling was an accountant for Columbia HCA Healthcare Corporation, and he saw there was some funny business going on with billings,” Hurwitz said. “He became an undercover informer for the FBi, and ultimately, the information he provided ended up on then-Attorney General Janet Reno’s desk.”

The upshot of Schilling’s work was that the HCA ended up paying about $2 billion in fines and penalties for fraud, according to Hurwitz.

“That was such a fascinating story,” she said.

The second book Hurwitz read was “An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back” by Elisabeth Rosenthal.

“That was also a nonfiction book that described the dishonest goings on in certain health and hospital systems,” she said. “After reading these books, I started reading more into the issues.”

The more Hurwitz read the more she believed that the general public should know how corporations have taken over hospitals through shady practices.

“The published books that address these issues are kind of dense, so I decided to explain the issue in a fiction book,” she said.

Hurwitz began her first draft a little more than a year ago.

Beverly Hurwitz, retired Park City physician, has penned her third novel, "War In the OR," which examines the true-life issue of the corporate takeover of healthcare in a fictionalized way.

“It’s been an interesting journey, because almost every day there is something in the news cycle that has to do with what the book was about or something that wound up getting reflected in the book,” she said.

Hurwitz, who spent more than 40 years in the medical business, did experience working in healthcare systems run by corporations, and she addresses that in the book’s prologue.

“That was early in the course of the business takeover, but I was able to finish my professional career in private practice, which is so much more difficult to do, now,” she said.

One of the reasons for the difficulty is COVID-19.

“It has been reported that more than 20,000 private practices were gobbled up by corporations during the pandemic,” she said. “In addition, the pandemic has dramatically increased the susceptibility of hospitals to be overtaken by big corporations.”

Hurwitz weaves the coronavirus throughout the stories of her characters, who are mainly physicians who see their hospitals being examined by corporations.

“They see what is going on and they are invested in blocking sales of these community hospitals,” she said.

The book also focuses on a group of anesthesiologists, according to Hurwitz.

“That’s one of the specialty groups that corporations find easy to economize,” she said. “One tactic corporations do is get rid of these highly trained and local people and replace them with paraprofessionals who have much less training that can fly in and fly out to do the work.”

In addition to having inadequate training, these paraprofessionals aren’t as invested in the communities or the hospitals they are working for, Hurwitz said.

“They are just company people doing jobs, and when you consider how much knowledge and skill is needed to keep people alive and stable before, during and after surgery, this seems like an awful place to economize,” she said. “This is what motivated me to get the word out in a story that maybe people may grasp onto what is happening in their healthcare.”

When she finished her draft,, Hurwitz had some friends look at it.

“One of my friends ripped it apart, and I ended up rewriting it, based on those criticisms,” she laughed. “I think that made it a much better book.”