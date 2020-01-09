Retreat allows adults and kids find their Wild Child

Cost: $150 per grown up and child; $50 for each additional child; $275 for two adults and two children

When Renee Huang created her Wild Women Tribe back in 2018 to foster community amongst women of different walks of life through transformational experiences in the outdoors, she thought about doing something similar for children and their grown ups.

That thought has turned into a reality and the first Wild Child event is scheduled to run from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, at Rise Boxing, 2720 Rasmussen Road.

The cost for each adult and child duo is $150. The price includes snowshoe rental, a boxing class, light snack, vision board workshop and a firestarter kit for each child.

The cost to add an additional child to the duo is $50, and the cost of two adults and two children is $275.

We want this experience to show that we all can learn from each other in different contexts…” Renee Huang, Wild Child founder

“The idea for Wild Child is the same premise as Wild Women, except this is for children to connect with an adult, who could be their dad or mom, grandparents, older siblings, aunts or uncles,” Huang said. “The idea is for the grown-up and the youth to have this amazing connection in mindfulness outside.”

The inclusion of men for the Wild Child retreats was an important element for Huang.

“I think this is a great opportunity for this mindful practice to come into their lives,” she said.

Sunday’s event, which is appropriate for youths ages 8 and older, will be led in party by Huang and Rise Boxing owner Maryguenn “M.G.” Vellinga, a championship boxer.

“I think she’s very evolved as a woman,” Huang said. “She has this really strong spirit, and she’s very physically fit in strength. Boxing is her method of expressing herself.”

Vellinga, who has partnered with Wild Women on other retreats, also champions mindfulness, Huang said.

“She has this great balance in what she does,” Huang said.

The afternoon will start outdoors with some snowshoe games.

“A stream runs just outside of Rise Boxing, and there is a huge snowfield with a gentle slope where we’ll go and play and participate in some icebreakers,” Huang said. “Then we’ll go inside and do a boxing class.”

The class will be partner based as opposed to skill based, she said.

“The idea is to level the playing field,” Huang said. “So much of the dynamics between adults and children has to do with the adult being in charge or being the teacher, but we want this experience to show that we all can learn from each other in different contexts.”

After the boxing class, the children will do some vision boarding with their grown ups, Huang said.

“‘Vision boarding’ is like resolution-based scrapbooking where you take pictures, words and other things from magazines that appeal to you for collages,” she said. “We’ll do this as teams of two, so the grown ups and youth will be able to build their vision for the year together.”

Although Huang created Wild Child to serve the community, the program will also serve her family.

“My kids are 13 and almost 11, so the timing for me is meaningful for us in my relationship with them,” she said. “I have a teenage daughter and a preteen son, and the desire to have a meaningful connection is quite strong in our relationship now.”

Huang knows through the Wild Women Tribe that women yearn to connect with others.

“The wander retreats that I have presented over the past couple of years are anchored by connection and the outdoors, and participants have embraced the idea that while they may not know everyone in the group, they do know they will meet like-minded women who want to talk about things that matter to them,” she said. “The DNA of the group, and the Wild Child group, is fostering community and supporting each other.”