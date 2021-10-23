Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop makes a sugar-coated landing at Canyons Village

Adam Pena stands by a case of chocolate and soft drinks at the new Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop that is open at Canyons Village. The store is stocked with sweet treats from all over the world.

A new confectionery store has the sweets for Park City.

Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop opened Sept. 20 at Canyons Village, and owner Adam Pena is ready to meet the community.

“One of my goals is to make connections,” said Pena, who also owns Rocket Fizz stores in Breckenridge and Vail in Colorado. “Right now we’re the only thing that is open in Canyons, and we want to get the locals to come check us out, and get to learn about us.”

Rocket Fizz is a fast-growing candy franchise in the United States, and while it’s a nationwide chain, all the stores are independently owned, according to Pena.

“It started in 2007 in Camarillo, California, and has opened more than 100 stores in the country,” he said. “In the past couple of years we started expanding into Canada.”

The Canyons Village store carries more than 300 types of sodas, including 70 different types of root beers alone, Pena said.

“We’re the people who make the bacon soda, the cake and pie sodas,” he said. “We also do a lot of licensing with celebrities and do Judge Wapner Root Beer and Farrah Fawcett Cream Sodas. We’re just finishing up a deal with John Wayne’s estate to make a root beer.”

One of Rocket Fizz’s drinks, Moxie Soda, was created in 1885 in Connecticut, Pena said.

“When it came out it was called an elixir, meaning it was supposed to cure cancer, blindness and things like that,” he said. “It was given to the troops in the trenches during World War I, and they would drink the Moxie because it was supposed to give them superhuman strength. That’s where the term ‘You got Moxie’ came from.

In addition to the various flavors of sodas, Rocket Fizz offers more than 200 types of candy from all over the world, Pena said.

“We carry classics like Astro Pops, whistle pops, Necco wafers, wax bottles and all the stuff our parents would let us have when we were growing up,” he said with a laugh. “We also have a whole table of Asian and European candies and fancy chocolates.”

After opening his stores in Colorado, Pena knew he could open a store in Park City.

“Our store here is a little smaller than 1,000 square feet, and while it’s the smallest store I have, it’s in a great location,” he said. “We’re under the Sundial Lodge and across the way from the Umbrella Bar. So, when parents go out to get a beer or some wine, their kids can come to the candy shop.”

Visits from kids and their families make Pena’s day.

“The kids are always amazed by the candy, but then I see parents see the candy they grew up with,” he said. “It’s so fun to hear them tell their kids about the candy they had when they were growing up. It’s like they are passing on the tradition.”

Pena discovered the opportunity to own his own Rocket Fizz Soda and Candy Shop locations after working for two decades in big-box retail stores.

“I realized through Rocket Fizz that I could do better and treat my employees better, as well as give a better shopping experience to customers,” he said. “One of the goals for starting these businesses was just to treat my employees well.”

Pena said his starting wage is $16 an hour, and if employees stay for a year, he purchases ski passes for them and gives them spot bonuses.

“I know if my employees are happy, they will take ownership of the store,” he said. “I’m not here to get rich. I’m here to make enough, and as long as the lights are on and my employees are happy, that’s enough for me. Plus, I also get to live in Park City.”

Pena opened his Breckenridge store in November 2019, but had to close three months later due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Even though we shut down, we kept the workers fully employed,” he said. “We created a website where our customers could place orders for delivery and pick up.”

Pena opened his store in Vail in July 2020.

“I figured it was a bad time, but knew people need candy,” he said with a laugh. “Warren Buffett said, ‘Candy and alcohol are two things that are recession proof,’ and I believe that.”

Rocket Fizz Soda and Candy Shop at Canyons Village is currently open from noon to 5 p.m. but the hours will change during ski season.

“When the lifts open, we’ll be open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. every day, but that may change as things develop,” he said. “We may open earlier or close later.”

Dave March, Canyons Village Management Association director of marketing and events, said Rocket Fizz is a great addition to the area’s offerings.

“Canyons Village continues to evolve and we’re thrilled to offer world-class accommodations, new and exciting retail opportunities, innovative dining offerings and year-round activities for both our destination guests and local community,” March said in a statement. “The addition of Rocket Fizz will continue this transformation and offer a fun, family experience that all ages can appreciate and enjoy.”

Pena is looking forward to Rocket Fizz becoming a part of the community.

“We would love to get involved with fundraisers, PTO events and things like that,” he said. “We want people to know that I’m here to help local nonprofits and become a community candy store.”