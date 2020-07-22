Rockwell Cocktail Lounge and Music Hall ready to wine and dine local-music lovers

What : The Rock Presents Wine & BBQ, an Evening of Organic and Biodynamic Wines by the Famille Perrin

The O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge and Music Hall is throwing a series of beverage and live music events that will start with a backyard barbecue — without the backyard.

The Rock Presents Wine & BBQ, an Evening of Organic and Biodynamic Wines by the Famille Perrin will kick off the series at 8 p.m. on July 25, said Xania V. Woodman, O.P. Rockwell’s bar manager and lead bartender.

Next month will showcase local spirits from Waterpocket, High West and Alpine distilleries. September’s event will focus on bourbon in honor of National Bourbon Heritage Month and October will highlight local wines from Old Town Cellars.

Each event, which is for ages 21 and older, will follow social-distancing protocols issued by the Summit County Health Department, Woodman said.

“We not only measured out 6 feet between tables, we went a little further and made sure the seats are 6 feet apart at the tables,” she said. “There is also a 6-foot apron around the stage, and groups will be limited to 10 people at a time.”

Ticket prices for each event are arranged in tiers, Woodman said.

A $25 ticket will allow entry for the live music.

Saturday’s performance will be by Lumbersax Fabulous, which is a variant lineup of the local trio Lumberjack Fabulous.

“Even the musicians, themselves, will be spread out 6 feet apart on the stage, as well,” she said. “And the stage is where we do the Nashville Unplugged performances.”

A $40 ticket will allow entry for the concert, and include a three-course dinner created by Chef Jason Greenburg and Katie Babcock from local restaurant Nosh, Woodman said.

Saturday’s menu will include a choice of smoked St. Louis ribs or grilled barbecue chicken, a choice of pickled red-cabbage slaw or broccoli salad with cranberries and toasted almonds, baked biscuits with whipped honey butter and mustard-potato salad.

There will also be vegan and vegetarian options, according to Woodman.

An additional $25 will add on wine pairings, she said.

“We will feature three wines from the Famille Perrin that will be paired with the food,” Woodman said.

The wines are a white blend from the Adelaida District in Paso Robles, California; a rosé from Cotes de Provençe, France, and a red from Rhone Valley, France.

“All the wines are crisp, summery and accessible in the state of Utah,” she said. “We gave the wine list to Jason and Katie, and they came up with a menu they wanted to do.”

A representative from the Perrin family will be in attendance to give out information about the wines.

Woodman worked with distributor Southern Wine and Spirits to find the Famille Perrin.

“I didn’t want to randomly pick wines for this, because I wanted them to be connected in some way,” she said. “So we decided to go with Famille Perrin, who are transcontinental, and have organic and biodynamic wines. They have wineries and labels in France, but they also own Tablas Creek in California. I’ve visited there, and the wines are delicious.”

In addition to the wine, the evening will feature a limited menu of cocktails and beer, Woodman said.

“The featured cocktail of the evening will be the Aperol Spritz, and there will be a little Aperol Spritz demo station by a representative from Aperol,” she said.

The Rock Presents Wine & BBQ series emerged over the past few weeks after The Rockwell Listening Room began presenting socially distanced music events that have included singer-songwriters and DJs, Woodman said.

Throughout, the Rockwell’s staff has asked attendees what types of events they would like in future.

“First and foremost they wanted safety,” she said. “They want to see it. And they want to feel it. We’ve been testing the waters the last few weeks and I’m incredibly proud of the job we’ve done bringing social distancing, enhanced sanitation and other protocols into the space.”

The second thing people wanted from the Rockwell Room was live entertainment, paired with good beverages and “eats,” Woodman said.

“The third thing they wanted was to feel a sense of occasion,” she said. “We haven’t been able to put much on our calendar during the pandemic, and people have been wanting to attend the unique events we usually present. So we decided to put those all together in this series. We want to be there to the extent that we legally, safely, responsibly and ethically can.”