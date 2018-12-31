Rockwell Room is a multi-use listening, event and arts space

Scott Thompson is having fun with a new space that complements his Main Street bar, O.P. Rockwell.

The new space, called the Rockwell Room, is located on the main floor above the bar at 268 Main St., and is home to Stoked Coffee and the J GO Gallery.

Thompson also uses the Rockwell Room for other events.

"It's a co-working space that has a cool vibe," Thompson said. "It's been phenomenal."

In the past couple of months, the Rockwell Room has hosted private and corporate events such as the Vail Epic Promise gala and the Park City Summit County Arts Council's Branded PC, which showcased creative entrepreneurs.

"We can provide a venue for different sized gatherings," Thompson said. "We had about 180 people come for the Vail event, and we keep our smaller events to about 80 people."

Recommended Stories For You

The Rockwell Room also doubles as a listening room that features acoustic concerts, like Nashville Unplugged, which spotlighted songwriters Danny Myrick and Travis Howard on Dec. 27.

The show was brought to the Rockwell Room from the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas by host and creator Aaron Benward.

"That show was very intimate and interactive, because the idea is to have the audience sit quietly and listen to the music," Thompson said. "I would like to bring this back to town."

The next event the Rockwell Room will host is the VIP dining experience presented by the groove band Aiko and Send Me a Friend, according to Thompson. (See accompanying story).

Send Me a Friend, known as SMAF by its supporters, is a national organization that supports musicians and songwriters who are recovering from addiction.

"I grabbed ahold of this event because SMAF is such a cool idea," Thompson said. "I know it seems counter-intuitive for a bar to offer mocktails and help artists feel more comfortable when they aren't drinking, but this concept feels right to me."

The dinner in the Rockwell Room will have a different vibe than Nashville Unplugged, Thompson said.

"We'll have music, but since dinner will be served it won't be as quiet," he said. "And, the people at the dinner will be a little bit less focused on the music. But once you go downstairs for Aiko, it will be all about the music."

The Rockwell Room adds on to a venue that has garnered an increasing amount of national attention. Freeskier Magazine declared it the third best mountain town music venue in November..

Aspen's Belly Up took top honors and the Pickle Barrel in Killington, Vermont, placed second.

"Third is great when you look who we were up there with," Thompson said. "We're getting there."

Thompson hopes the Rockwell Room will add more art and culture to Main Street.

"In my opinion, we are losing many artistic venues here," he said. "We lost the Kimball Art Center, and there has been a decline of live music in town. We want to bring that vibrancy back."