Rockwell Room’s purpose continues to roll along

The Rockwell Room, which houses J GO Gallery, is open to host public and private events as well as the upcoming PC Talks series.

Photo by Jude Grenny

The Women’s Night Out presentation on Tuesday will serve as the public kick-off of a partnership for PC Talks and O.P. Rockwell and the Rockwell Room.

The event, which will feature a keynote speech by PC Talks founder Terry Sidford and live music by Shannon Runyon, is one of many plans Rockwell Room owner Scott Thompson and Sidford have in the works.

“This is a start of something that we think will impact the whole community,” Sidford said. “My event is for women, but we are planning things for everyone.”

Thompson said Tuesday’s event aligns with plans he unveiled last year to make the Rockwell Room a local gathering space and bring more people to Main Street.

“I had done a market study, and the points that are in it outline that these events need to be cultural, fun and not too expensive,” he said.

Some of the events Thompson hosted at the 6,000 square-foot Rockwell Room last year included Park City Summit County Arts Council’s Branded PC, which highlighted creative entrepreneurs, and Nashville Unplugged, a night of acoustic country music performed by songwriters Danny Myrick and Travis Howard last December.

Earlier this month the Rockwell Room presented Comedy Killers, a night of stand-up hosted by Rodney Norman and featured Kortney Osborne, Pete Jr. and Brandon Henderson, along with special guests Amerjah, Abi Harrison and Jordan Makin.

“We’re also looking at doing a Friday and Saturday meet-up from 5:30-10 p.m., where we’ll offer cheese plates and charcuterie boards,” Thompson said. “It will be a place people can go before or after dinner to unwind and socialize.”

Thompson is also making plans for a local songwriters’ open mic night.

Those events will also benefit Stoked Coffee and the J GO Gallery, which call the Rockwell Room home.

“It’s the perfect place to come order a cup of coffee and hear live music played amongst fine art,” Thompson said. “In fact, (J GO Gallery owner) Jude Grenny has also helped with booking events. People will come to see her gallery and talk with her about wedding parties and other gatherings.”

For some of the bigger functions, Thompson has worked with Element Kitchen to provide appetizers.

“I’m going to install a catering warming kitchen into the room,” he said. “That way caterers can come in and feel comfortable about how their food is served.”

In addition to public events, the Rockwell Room is also open to private parties.

“We hosted one in March and they took over the main floor and turned it into a sushi restaurant,” Thompson said.

Guests included actors Orlando Bloom and Robert DeNiro and music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs, according to Thompson.

“After dinner, everyone went downstairs to hear live music by Ellie Goulding and Ben Rector,” he said.

Thompson and Sidford are excited to see how their partnership will unfold.

“The speaking thing is big right now, and he wants speakers to will address different topics, including technology and women’s issues,” Sidford said. “So we are planning to put together events for everyone.”

For information, visit oprockwell.com.