Rooftop bubbles provide unique dining experiences in Park City

Rooftop dining bubbles are available for people who want to enjoy fine dining in scenic settings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtesy of Culinary Crafts

Culinary Crafts has conjured up a way for families and friends to enjoy fine dining in a scenic venue during the coronavirus pandemic.

The catering company, which in a normal year prepares food for more than 1,000 events ranging from large gatherings at the Gallivan Utah Center in Salt Lake City to custom dining for 20 in the mountains, is now offering private rooftop-bubble experiences, every Friday and Saturday at the Kimball Terrace at the intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue, said Culinary Crafts Marketing Manager Meagan Price.

“Part of the idea came from a little hotel in Sweden where you can sleep in a bubble and watch the Northern Lights,” Price said. “At the Kimball Terrace you have a 360-degree of the mountains.”

Another part of the bubble-dining idea stems from the Salt Lake company’s pop-up restaurant concept it began in 2016, according to Price.

“We would host an event for one night at a unique location and serve a one-time menu,” she said. “These pop-ups were successful but time consuming, but when the pandemic hit in 2020 and gathering for events became difficult, we still wanted to share the joy of hospitality and our food expertise so we resurrected this concept.”

Parties from two to eight people can make reservations to enjoy a three-course meal in these bubble tents, she said.

“The tents are heated, vented and very comfortable,” Price said.

If the bubbles are booked out, the public can reserve socially distanced lounge seating for four on a loveseat or armchairs with coffee and side tables, or a two-seat cocktail table inside the Kimball Terrace’s 10,000-square-foot hall, according to Price.

Lounge dining is also available at Kimball Terrace.

Photo by Angela Howard Photography

“Even inside the hall you have views of Main Street and beyond,” she said.

The set menu, which changes weekly, includes ingredients that are locally sourced, Price said.

“We plan what we offer by what is available at that time to ensure the food is at its best,” she said.

Each dinner includes salads, entrees and desserts, with an option to add another entree, Price said.

“We offer charcuterie boards as well,” she said. “Utah is home to an abundance of local artisans. We love to feature those artists on these boards. Our local creameries are wonderful. Also included on these boards are some of our own signature cheese, pickled crudite, jams and focaccia.”

Culinary Crafts, which hosts rooftop bubble dining at Kimball Terrace, offers charcuterie boards featuring locally sourced meats, fruits, cheeses and breads.

Courtesy of Culinary Crafts

Each menu can be adjusted to fit diet preferences, Price said.

“After you book reservations, we send a confirmation email that asks if there are any dietary restrictions and we will adjust the menu accordingly,” she said. “This is also a good time to inform us if the party is celebrating a birthday, anniversary or another special occasion.”

New menus are revealed on the 15th of each month, and each meal is cooked and prepared on site at Kimball Terrace, Price said.

“We have a huge team who bring the grills, pizza ovens and anything we need to make these dinners,” she said. “It’s been fun to apply our catering model into a restaurant type of experience.”

Reservations for the rooftop-bubble dining, lounge or cocktail tables are required and can be secured by visiting culinarycrafts.com/shop. Reservations can also be made through the Resy app.

All reservations are available for 90 minutes, and the spaces are sanitized between each reservation, Price said.