Roundabout art submissions sought

The Summit County Public Art Board is providing an opportunity for artists and artist lead teams to submit qualifications to integrate highly creative three-dimensional artworks to be placed in the two newly constructed roundabouts located at the Jeremy Ranch/Pinebrook exits.

All professional artists and/or artist-led teams with public art experience, residing in the United States are eligible to apply.

Deadline is 5 p.m. Mountain Time on Monday, Feb. 10. Applications are being accepted by visiting SummitCounty.org.

The Summit County Public Art Board seeks an artist or artist-led team to create an artwork that celebrates a strong sense of place, recognizing that the location of the roundabout is seated at a gateway to Summit County, UT, embodies the values of the local landscape, culture, history, and/or wildlife, serves as a welcoming entrance into Summit County, and engages the Summit County community during artwork project planning and installation.

The Jeremy Ranch Roundabouts will be important focal points signifying a major gateway to Summit County that will serve residents and millions of annual visitors. The roundabouts encompass significant modes of transportation carrying people to and from the area, including the surrounding local restaurants, shops, recreation sites, and businesses as well as providing a primary connection to the local Park City neighborhoods, such as Jeremy Ranch and Pinebrook.

More information on the project and how to apply is available by visiting https://www.summitcounty.org/259/Public-Art-Opportunities, or contacting Leslie Chavez at lchavez@summitcounty.org