Saints and Sinners will wear a different kind of mask during Park City Institute fundraiser ball

The Park City Institute's Saints and Sinners Ball fundraiser returns on March 19, but instead of a costume party, the event will be more of a masquerade gala.

Park City Institute Executive Director Ari Ioannides would love to see people in masks during the upcoming Saints and Sinners Ball fundraiser.

“Because we’re coming out of the pandemic’s mask phase, we’re asking people to come to the party wearing a different kind of mask — especially Venetian or the ones people wear at Mardi Gras,” Ioannides said. “This will be more of a masquerade ball. We’re making this a black-tie event, so people will really want to dress up.”

The Saints and Sinners Ball, which returns after a two-year hiatus, will be held March 19 at St. Regis Deer Valley, and the dress code is not the only thing that will be different this time, according to Ioannides.

“This used to be a costume party with a St. Patrick’s Day feel, but people shouldn’t expect what we’ve done in the past,” he said. “This is not your mother’s Saints and Sinners Ball.”

For starters, the in-person event is limited to 150 people, and there will be only a few live auction items available for bids, Ioannides said.

“That way people don’t have to sit through a long list,” he said. “But they shouldn’t worry, because all of these items will be good experiences.”

One is the Eccles Entourage Package, which allows winners premium access to Sundance Film Festival screenings in the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts.

Benefits include early entrance into the theater, VIP seating and the chance to select films before tickets go on sale to the public, Ioannides said.

“We used to make this package regularly available to our patrons, but we discontinued it,” he said. “So the only way you can get it is through the auction.”

Park City Institute will auction off two Entourage Packages, one during the live auction and the other during an online auction , Ioannides said.

“We will have a very extensive auction online, so people who aren’t able to attend or choose not to attend can still participate,” he said.

Some online auction items include a Fender Stratocaster guitar signed by Grammy-winning bluesman Robert Cray, a guitar signed by the Brothers Osborne and another item that has been autographed by all three members of new wave band The Police.

“Local nonprofits and businesses have also donated to the auction,” Ioannides said. “The Egyptian Theatre has a Pharaoh Club membership in there, the Fox School of Wine has donated an experience and Saddle of Love donated an equine therapy session.”

Other items include a Moab trail ride and gift certificates to local restaurants, he said.

“Some things will go for as little as $10, and some will go for thousands of dollars,” Ioannides said.

The evening’s programming will also change this year, according to Ioannides.

“We will show highlights of performances that have been on the Eccles stage for the past year, and we will premiere a short film that tells the Park City Institute story,” he said. “While people always see our huge variety, from presentations by astronauts, dance companies, chamber music performers and rock ‘n’ roll, what they don’t see is the extent of our student engagement. And this film will tell that in a very visceral way.”

The film includes interviews with students, teachers and artists and speakers who have participated in these outreach programs, Ioannides said.

“I think when people see this, they will realize exactly how some of these moments can change students’ lives,” he said. “They will see how sitting down with a ballet dancer from the Dance Theatre of Harlem can tweak a student’s perception of things, or what happens when students participate in a big-band rehearsal led by the original drummer of Chicago. This film illustrates that.”

In addition, the fundraiser will also include a champagne saber toast and a chef-inspired dinner, according to Ioannides.

“We are very grateful to St. Regis, because they provide all the food, and we don’t have to rent the room,” he said. “That makes virtually all the money we raise come straight back to the institute to support programming and student outreach.”

Dancing to live music played by local band the Salamanders will cap the evening, Ioannides said.

“The Saints and Sinners Ball is the only annual fundraiser that we have, and the cumulative effect of not being able to have shows, have sponsorships, sell tickets and not have an annual fundraiser during the pandemic has been devastating,” he said. “So we’re trying to put each one of those pieces back, and this is a big part of things. The Saints and Sinners Ball was the first event we canceled back in March 2020, so what a great way to come back and celebrate — by wearing masks.”