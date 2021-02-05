Salt Box Eatery and Catering spices up Riverhorse offerings

Salt Box Eatery and Catering, located at 1782 Prospector Ave., is the newest eatery from Seth Adams, owner of Riverhorse on Main and Riverhorse Provisions. The new venture helps Adams and his staff meet catering demands, and offer more curbside pickup options.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

A salt box in a restaurant kitchen is an accessible square receptacle containing salt and pepper that helps cooks enhance their dishes.

Executive Chef Seth Adams has expanded that concept with the opening of the Salt Box Eatery and Catering, located at 1782 Prospector Ave.

The new eatery, located in a square building, is designed to help Adams’ other award-winning culinary endeavors — Riverhorse on Main, Riverhorse Provisions and the Imperial House — meet catering demands.

It also allows Adams and his staff to offer more curbside pick-up options.

“We have done catering for the past five or six years, and it puts a tremendous strain on our kitchens,” Adams said. “So the initial idea for Salt Box was to create a commissary kitchen as a central hub for our wide range of casual to fine-dining catering services. It also serves as a place we can do our curbside pickups more effectively.”

Adams ran across the Prospector location after longtime tenant Good Karma closed its doors a couple of years ago.

“The space was available and we thought we could get in there and use the kitchen for catering and not miss a beat,” he said. “But as soon as we turned the key, we found we had to fix a bunch of stuff.”

The Salt Box Eatery and Catering's keto box includes brussels sprouts, spinach, beets, avocado, pepitas, almonds, cranberries, meyer lemon and olive oil.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Adams and his crew began remodeling the space, right as the coronavirus pandemic hit Park City last year.

“It was a little scary, but we were committed and had already invested the money,” he said.

Salt Box had a soft opening in November with a pickup menu that includes coffee, espresso, fresh juices, pastries, breakfast burritos, sandwiches, wraps, soups and paninis.

“Because there aren’t many seats inside the Salt Box, the idea was to create a menu that would be easy for locals to pick up and take to the ski hill or back to their offices,” Adams said. “We also offer prepared meals that they can take home in the evening when they don’t want to cook.”

Salt Box Eatery and Catering offers "Goods on the Go," meals meant to be easy to pick up and take skiing, home or the office. The establishment is the newest eatery from Seth Adams, owner of Riverhorse on Main and Riverhorse Provisions. Tanzi Propst/Park Record



Adams plans to expand the menu and open a dining patio space during the spring and summer.

“We’re going to get a liquor license and have this summertime atmosphere,” he said.

The expanded menu will be fluid and based on the Salt Box’s catering offerings, according to Adams.

“We’ll keep it seasonal, and offer quick, fast Riverhorse food,” he said. “So you may see the addition of pulled pork on the menu if someone wants us to cater a pig roast. Meals can be preordered by phone or ordered online.”

Branding Salt Box differently by not using the Riverhorse name was a practical decision, Adams said.

“When many people see the name Riverhorse, they may automatically think what we’re offering is expensive,” he said. “So we wanted to show that this is different. We also think the location will also fill a need for locals, visitors and small businesses in the Prospector neighborhood by offering grab-and-go items at a comfortable price point.”