Santa Claus is coming to Deer Valley

Before Santa Claus — variously known as St. Nicholas, Kris Kringle, Jolly Elf — takes off on his round-the-world trip Christmas Eve, he will spend the morning and afternoon at Deer Valley Resort.

The day will start at 9 a.m. with the toymaker visiting the Snow Park Lodge until 11 a.m. From there, he will venture up to the Silver Lake Lodge and spread some holiday cheer from noon until 1:30 p.m. said Emily Summers, Deer Valley's senior communications manager.

"Santa sometimes skis, depending on the year," she said. "He spends time getting people excited for Christmas, but I think he also reassures a lot of kids who are visiting us that he will find them."

When children meet Santa at the resort, they can give him their last-minute Christmas wish lists and have their photo taken for free, Summers said.

I think he also reassures a lot of kids who are visiting us that he will find them...” Emily Summers, Deer Valley senior communications manager

Santa has visited Deer Valley every Christmas Eve for decades, and Summers has seen people create family traditions by spending their winter holidays at the resort.

"We see multi-generational families whose members come from all over the country and the world to meet here," she said. "We also see people who grew up skiing here bring their kids to have the same kind of experience they did when they were kids. We've been doing this for more than 30 years, so people kind of know what to expect."

Recommended Stories For You