Santa Pub Crawl organizer enjoys giving back to the community with toy donations

When: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7

Rachel Watts Sharwell anticipates between 1,800 to 2,000 people will participate in this year’s Park City Santa Pub Crawl, set for Saturday, Dec. 7, on Main Street.

Those numbers represent potential participants, who will become Santas and donate unwrapped toys to the Christian Center of Park City’s Operation Hope, said Watts Sharwell, who organizes the crawl.

“Every year we partner with Pete Stoughton, who oversees the Christian Center of Park City’s Operation Hope and Seth Hill, owner of Downstairs, for this toy drive,” Watts Sharwell said. “The Christian Center offers the toys during their Christmas toy store, and any toy that isn’t picked up during the sale will be sent to Native American reservations in the Four Corners area.”

The Park City Santa Pub Crawl will start at 6 p.m. at Butcher’s Chop House, 751 Main St., where crawlers can get a bite to eat, before taking a stroll up Main Street.

Pub crawlers, whom Watts Sharwell encourages to dress up in holiday costumes and to bring cash, will converge at 6:45 p.m. at Downstairs, 625 Main St., to drop off one-toy donations, Watts Sharwell said.

From there, the pub crawlers can head to No Name Saloon, The Spur or Flanagan’s on Main, Watts Sharwell said.

There isn’t a real schedule after Downstairs, except to meet at 10 p.m. at The Cabin, Watts Sharwell said.

The Cabin, which moved to its new space at 427 Main St. last summer, will be the site of the Park City Pub Crawl end-of-night party, which will last until 1 a.m., Watts Sharwell said.

Sharwell has organized the pub crawl since 2007, but first got the idea a year before while enjoying a drink and dinner at the now-defunct Renee’s Bar and Grill.

“It was funny, because all of a sudden a group of Santas walked in, and I thought it would be fun to get people to dress up in holiday costumes and go on a pub crawl,” she said.

The pub crawl began to grow when Watts Sharwell’s friend, Hilary Reiter, founder of Redhead Publicity, began promoting it.

In the past, Watts Sharwell preferred that pub crawlers RSVP, but that has changed.

I don’t really bother with that,” she said. “(There are) too many people, and it would be unreliable because half the people wouldn’t RSVP anyway.”

While the Park City Santa Pub Crawl is a fun way to give back to the community, Watts Sharwell hopes crawlers will party responsibly.

She will post hotel deals on the crawl’s Facebook site, and she will also notify Uber and Lyft to bump up presence.

“We don’t want anyone drinking and driving,” she said. “And we ask that people pace themselves.”

Watts Sharwell has enjoyed watching the Park City Santa Pub Crawl grow over the past 10 years.

“It started with only 10 people and has grown exponentially over the last few years, and the generosity of our crawlers and the creativity of the costumes never ceases to amaze me,” she said. “For me, it’s the most special night of the year every year because I get to see the very best of humanity, apart from when the odd one or two who get silly drunk.”