Santa Pub Crawl returns to Main Street

The 2022 Santa Pub Crawl, scheduled for Dec. 3, will collect toys for the Christian Center of Park City’s Operation Hope. The program provides gifs to underprivileged families during the holiday season.

Courtesy of Rachel Watts

The Santa Pub Crawl will ride back onto Main Street on Dec. 3.

Founder Rachel Watts is looking forward to celebrating 12 years of local bar-hopping and collecting toys for Operation Hope.

Operation Hope is the Christian Center’s take on Sub for Santa, Toys for Tots and other programs that provide toys to underprivileged families during the holiday season. (See story on page B-2).

“The Christian Center has told me that the Pub Crawl is the biggest single toy drive effort for Operation Hope,” Watts said. “People have upped their game over the years. They are encouraged to buy and donate toys they would have wanted as children, so our donations have included bicycles and drum sets, and other cool toys.”

The event starts at 6 p.m. at Butcher’s Chop House, 751 Main St. Pub crawlers can drop off their toys at Downstairs, 625 Main St.; No Name Saloon, 447 Main St.; Flanagan’s on Main, 438 Main St.; and The Cabin, 427 Main St., before heading to Butchers. When they drop off their toys, they will get a hand stamp.

“The hand stamp will tell people who are working the other drop-off locations that you have already donated a toy,” Watts said. “We’ve had a few people in the past telling me that they dropped off their toy at Downstairs, and then went to Flanagans where they were asked where their toy was before they were admitted inside. So the hand stamp will clear up that confusion.”

While the group is at Butchers, people can purchase a 2022 Santa Pub Crawl commemorative shot glass for $10, Watts said. “All the money raised from buying the shot glasses will be donated to the Christian Center as well,” she said. “Budweiser has come on as a sponsor for these collectibles. They give us the money to make the glasses, and they do all the marketing.”

After Butchers, pub crawlers will head to Downstairs at 7 p.m., Watts said.

“This is the main toy drop off location, and people can also purchase shot glasses there,” she said. “Seth Hill, operating partner at Downstairs, makes the whole toy drive thing work. He’s such a great partner in this over the years.”

After that, pub crawlers can head out to any of the other participating bars, including the Spur Bar and Grill, 352 Main St..

“The Spur isn’t a toy drop-off point, and you won’t need a stamp to get in,” Watts said. “They are just one of the fun bars to visit.”

The evening will culminate with a partyat 9 p.m. at the Den at the Cabin, with music by Rage Against the Supremes, the local cover band.

“I was excited to get them back, because they were always our band in our early days,” Watts said.

Costumes are strongly suggested, but not required.

“We want people to dress up and have a good time,” Watts said. “I’ve seen the costumes get bigger each year, so I tell people who are going for the first time to go big.”

To ensure the safety of 2022 Santa Pub Crawl participants, Watts is working with Hotel Park City, The Peaks and the Best Western for special rates.

“Hotel Park City also gave me a gift certificate for Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse,” she said. “I think we’re going to give it away at the end of the night. So when people get to The Cabin, they can buy an opportunity drawing ticket. And the money from that will also go to Operation Hope.”

Watts has also contacted all the local taxi companies, something she has done in the past. “They will all be out in force to make sure everyone gets home or to their hotels safely,” she said.

While Watts doesn’t anticipate the number of pub crawl participants to approach 1,800, which happened in 2019, she does know there are many people who are interested in attending this year.

“I’ve been getting messages about the event since May, and Facebook has been getting a ton of likes every day,” she said. “I think people are ready.”

For information, visit facebook.com/ParkCitySantaPubCrawl .