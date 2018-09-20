Scarecrow Festival ushers in the Halloween season

The annual scarecrow festival will run from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, at McPolin Farm, 3000 S.R. 224. The event includes pumpkin painting, face painting, scarecrow stuffing, games and cookies. The cost is $40 for a group of four or $20 for individuals. They can be purchased at the PC MARC front desk, 1200 Little Kate Rd., or by visiting the event calendar at http://www.parkcityrecreation.org. Tickets will not be sold the day of the event.

The price will also include pumpkins for painting, face painting, refreshments — including cider and cookies — a scarecrow support made out of PVC pipes and stuffing material.

Groups will make their scarecrows at the farm that day, and the scarecrows will then be placed on the trail behind the farm once they are finished.

Ticketholders are encouraged to ride the bus, ride bikes or walk to the barn. Parking and drop-off on S.R. 224 is prohibited.