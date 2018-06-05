Season-opening parties lay down the beat for Mountain Town Music’s Vibe Tribe

Mountain Town Music will kick off its season with a barbecue and concert at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 8, at Woodenshoe Park in Peoa, and continue at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 9, at O.P. Rockwell, 283 Main St. For information, visit http://www.mountaintownmusic.org .

Years ago Martha and the Vandellas sang: "Summer's here and the time is right for dancing in the street," and today Brian Richards couldn't agree more.

The Community Conductor Of Musical Matters for Mountain Town Music, the local nonprofit that presents free concerts in Park City and Summit County, has been busy booking more than 200 local and national artists to play this season.

"There will be more than 200 musical performances this summer," Richards said. "Ranging from buskers playing on street corners at the Park Silly Sunday Market to duos and trios at Miners Park and full-blown concerts at Canyons and Deer Valley,"

Other venues include The Beau Collective Stage at Quarry Village, the Grand Lawn at the DeJoria Center, Woodenshoe Park in Peoa, Park City Mountain Resort and the City Park Bandstand.

Without the support of the Vibe Tribe, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do...”Brian Richards,Mountain Town Music’scommunity conductorof musical matters Recommended Stories For You

The season will officially kick off with a barbecue and concert at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 8, at Woodenshoe Park in Peoa, featuring national touring artist Jordan Matthew Young.

The general public is welcome to attend, but Mountain Town Music's Vibe Tribe members will be treated to a barbecue before the show.

Yearly Vibe Tribe memberships start at $50 and can be purchased at Mountain Town Music's website, mountaintownmusic.org.

"Mountain Town Music is a true community organization, and we have a great support system throughout Summit County," Richards said. "We put on free concerts which don't generate revenue via admission fees. We are supported by our community partners, our members and grants, so without the support of the Vibe Tribe, we wouldn't be able to do what we do."

Woodenshoe Park, which will also host other concerts, is one of Richards' favorite venues because of its character.

"When we put [the barbecue] on, I like to harken back to those big Southern family reunions where everyone hangs out," he said. "It's a fun rural family event, because we get to see everyone after a long winter. We enjoy some great food while listening to some great tunes."

The barbecue will also feature an opportunity drawing. Prizes include Skullcandy headphones, Smith sunglasses and bike helmets and restaurant gift certificates, according to Richards.

The season's opening weekend will continue with Mountain Town Music's annual Jambalaya, which will feature live music by the New Orleans Suspects, on Saturday, June 9, at O.P. Rockwell, 283 Main St.

The Jambalaya, like the barbecue, is a Vibe Tribe Member Party.

The evening will start with a social hour from 8-9 p.m., where attendees will enjoy appetizers provided by Riverhorse on Main and bid on items during a silent auction.

Silent auction items include a mountain bike from White Pine Touring, Delta Airline tickets, a Traeger grill, a season pass to O.P. Rockwell, tickets to all of the Deer Valley summer concerts, tickets to shows at the Commonwealth Room and The State Room in Salt Lake City, and tickets to the ASCAP Music Cafe during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.

Attendees will also get a chance to meet the band before it takes the stage at 9 p.m.

"We've been trying for years to get a true New Orleans-flavored band for the Jambalaya, and these guys will provide the perfect vibe," Richards said. "It's going to be a great summer, and the picnic and jambalaya will kick things off."