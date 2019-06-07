Seats still available at the Savor the Summit table

Butcher's Chop House & Bar's Savor The Summit dinner party enjoys various courses of food during the event on lower Main Street Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record, file

Savor the Summit Saturday, June 22 Main Street parkcityrestaurants.com/savor-the-summit

The 12th annual edition of Savor the Summit is set to once again bring the restaurants of Park City to the mile-long table for an evening of food, drinks and live music on Saturday, June 22.

Main Street will begin to close at noon to prepare for the event and will be closed to traffic at 1 p.m., said Ginger Wicks, executive director of the Park City Area Restaurant Association. Free parking will be available at Treasure Mountain Junior High School, 2530 Kearns Blvd., where diners can catch a free Park City Transit bus into town. There will also be limited parking available at Swede Alley, the China Bridge garage and the Marriott Summit Watch.

One of the new eateries this year is Culinary Crafts, a catering service, she said.

“We’re happy to have a new member of the association and a new participant in Savor the Summit,” Wicks said. “They will have a table on the street by Bangkok Thai, and I’m sure they will do an amazing job.”

While some of the restaurants’ reservations are filled, there are still openings for a number of spaces.

“I encourage people who want to make reservations to do that sooner than later, because restaurants are currently selling out,” Wicks said.

Reservations can be made by visiting the organization’s website at parkcityrestaurants.com/savor-the-summit.

“We keep our site pretty much up to date, so as restaurants sell out, we will make that apparent on the site,” Wicks said.

People who want to enjoy Savor the Summit without reserving a full, sit-down dinner can visit the High West Spirit Garden, which will set up at Main Street and Heber Avenue.

The garden, which is open to ages 21 and older, will include an assortment of beverages and small plates, according to Wicks.

Beverage options will include High West Whiskey, Red Rock beer, an assortment of Vine Lore wines, and Smart Water. Food service hours will run from 5-8 p.m., and bar service from 5–9:45 p.m.

Park City Area Restaurant Association will partner again with the Brass Tag from Deer Valley to offer Spirit Garden VIP tickets.

The tickets, which were introduced last year, cost $55, and include three assorted food items and two drinks, Wick said.

VIP tickets will not be available at the door and can only be purchased in advance by calling 435-901-8895.

The Spirit Garden will also feature live music, programmed by Mountain Town Music. Jake & the Heist will play from 5:30-7:15 p.m. and Changing Lanes Experience will play from 8-10 p.m.

Participating restaurants 710 Bodega

Bangkok Thai on Main

Buona Vita

Café Terigo

Culinary Crafts

Eating Establishment

Flanagan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant

Fletcher’s Park City

Handle

High West Distillery & Saloon

Park City Provisions by Riverhorse

The Bridge Café and Grill

Tupelo

“The garden is perfect if you just want a light snack and some drinks, or if you want a cocktail before heading up the street for their reservations,” Wicks said.

Although Savor the Summit is always held at the beginning of summer, restaurants begin working on it in early spring, Wicks said.

“One of the things that people don’t realize is how much work it is, because it’s quite a long process,” she said. “They start signing up with the Restaurant Association in March, and that’s when they start applying for permits.”

Not only do the restaurants have to file with the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, they also have to file with Park City Municipal, according to Wicks.

Another challenge the restaurants face is setting up their outdoor operations.

“It’s very difficult to bring these things to the street,” Wicks said. “And the street dictates how big the event can become, because there is only so much space there.”

Still, Savor the Summit’s benefits for the restaurants and town are worth the logistical puzzle, Wicks said.

“First of all, it helps us showcase the culinary offerings of Park City,” she said. “The town is becoming a culinary destination more and more, and this reinforces this.”

Also, organizations such as the Park City Lodging Association and Park City Chamber Bureau bring in national and international media to cover the event.

“This type of exposure that our community gets through Savor the Summit is wonderful,” Wicks said. “Because of it, I talk with two to three communities every year who pick my brain because they want to do something like this in their towns. And that’s exciting for us.”

Savor the Summit also builds community and sparks healthy competition between the eateries, Wicks said.

“Restaurants have to work together on this event,” she said. “They share resources, space and equipment rentals, and you can see how they inspire each other to step up their game when it comes to decor, menu and presentation.”