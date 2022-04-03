Seminar participants will ‘LEAP’ into an effective way to help loved ones with mental illnesses

Dr. Xavier Amador, a world renowned psychologist, will lead a virtual and in-person “LEAP” training seminar based on his book, "I Am Not Sick, I Don't Need Help!" on April 9 for Connect Summit County.

Scott Iwasaki/Park Record

One of the challenges people who have loved ones who are mentally ill often face is called anosognosia.

“Anosognosia is a symptom where the person is unable to recognize that they have a mental illness so they refuse to take medication or undergo treatment,” said Lynne Rutan, a co-founder of Connect Summit County, a mental-health resource nonprofit. “About 50% of people who have mental illness have anosognosia.”

To help further understand anosognosia, Connect Summit County will facilitate an all-day “LEAP” workshop by Dr. Xavier Amador, a world-renowned psychologist and author of eight books including “I Am Not Sick, I Don’t Need Help!” on Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The workshop, which covers the book, will be offered both virtually and in person at the Blair Education Center in the Park City Hospital at 900 Round Valley Drive.

LEAP stands for listen, empathize, agree and partner, Rutan said.

“It is, in a nutshell, a way of building a relationship with a person who has a mental illness to encourage treatment,” she said. “You listen to the person and empathize with the points you can. Then you agree to shared goals, and partner with the person to help them reach those goals.”

During the first half of the seminar, Amador presents the background about anosognosia, and the participants will learn about the tools that will help implement the training during the second half of the seminar, Rutan said.

“Xavier sees LEAP as a part of a tool belt that can be used with other therapeutic techniques,” she said. “It’s not a quick fix, however. It does take a lot of work, but it is another tool that a person can use to help someone who has a mental illness.”

Amador, a clinical and forensic psychologist, conceived the LEAP method while trying to help his brother, Henry, who has schizophrenia, Rutan said.

“Xavier found instead of trying to tell his brother he needed treatment, that he could turn it around and say, ‘Let’s work together on what the goals are for what you want to do with your life,’” she said.

Building trusting relationships is one of the most critical things in helping a person through mental illness, and Rutan knows this from personal experience.

For years, she and her husband Ed had tried to get their son Matthew, now 39, help for his mental illness. The problem was Matthew didn’t think he needed treatment.

“He thought it was us who had the problem,” Rutan said.

One day a friend introduced the Rutans to Amador’s book “I Am Not Sick, I Don’t Need Help!”

“When I read the title, I could remember all the times Matthew said the exact same thing to us,” she said.

As the Rutans began implementing the concepts Amador wrote in the book, Matthew began to slowly come around.

“He is now almost militant in taking his medication and going to treatment, and he now has a great relationship with us,” Lynne Rutan said.

After seeing how the book had changed her and husband’s way of working with their son, Rutan reached out to Amador shortly after establishing Connect Summit County in 2015 to see if he would be interested in presenting a workshop.

“We got to know him, and it turns out he has family in Salt Lake,” she said. “He came out and did some seminars at the University of Utah, and he also did some training for LEAP facilitators.”

Rutan, who is a certified LEAP teacher, has built up connections with other certified LEAP trainers and has presented condensed versions of Amador’s seminar.

“While those seminars are wonderful, there is nothing like participating in one that is done by Xavier,” Rutan said. “He is a thoughtful and compassionate guy, and he does one of the most effective role plays that I have ever seen to show people what their loved ones go through with mental illness. In fact, seeing that roleplay changed the way I looked at what Matthew was going through. So I would encourage people to attend in person if they can. It’s incredible and a valuable opportunity to be in the same room and see him present this program.”