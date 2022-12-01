Shepherd of the Mountains Church invites the public to a Christmas Concert in the Mountains￼

Renowned organist Rob Stefanussen will be part of the lineup for the third Christmas Concert in the Mountains scheduled for Saturday at Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church.

Courtesy of Keith Lilley

The Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church will celebrate the season with its third-annual Christmas Concerts in the Mountains on Saturday.

The performance will include organist Rob Stefanussen , vocalist Anne Futch and the Midway Swiss Handbell Ringers, directed by Cari Knapp, said the concert’s organizer Keith Lilley.

“This is a community endeavor that I enjoy putting on, because it provides a beautiful and warm Christmas holiday program with well-loved carols relating to the birth of Christ and the holiday season for the community,” he said. “I wish I was a musician, which I, unfortunately, am not. So the best I can do is find the musicians to perform for the surrounding community.”

Stefanussen, a renowned organist who has played the Christmas Concerts in the Mountains concert in the past, is known for his work with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and his own videos on YouTube.

“He plays a virtual Hauptwerk Pipe Organ like the one that was installed at our church seven years ago,” Lilley said. “So he can play any instrument that is on the Hauptwerk software, so when you close your eyes, you can feel like you’re in the cathedrals in Germany or Spain.”

Futch will perform two songs, “Ave Maria” and “Gesu Bambino,” Lilley said.

She has performed all around the community, and was part of the Egyptian Theatre’s Holiday Extravaganza with her daughter, Elsa, he said.

Futch has also participated in the San Francisco Choral Society, the Shepherd of the Mountains Bluegrass Band and performances at Carnegie Hall and off-Broadway productions, according to her promotional biography.

The other group on the Christmas Concert in the Mountains program is the Midway Swiss Handbell Ringers, led by Cari Knapp.

The group has performed around the country as well as in Salt Lake City with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Kurt Bestor in his Christmas concerts, according to Lilley.

“They have also performed with us before, and they are ready to play many numbers, including ‘Angels We Have Heard On High,’” he said.

The night will also feature pianist Stephanie Hurt, who will accompany the artists and the audience sing-alongs, Lilley said.

“We have a wealth of musicians and talented individuals,” he said. “The Shepherd of the Mountains Church is a welcoming sanctuary for the whole community. And we want to provide a concert in our own community during the holidays.”