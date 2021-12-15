Shepherd of the Mountains presents a Christmas concert

The Wasatch String Quartet, comprised of local teens, will perform Friday during the second Christmas Concert in the Mountains event at Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church.

Courtesy of the Wasatch String Quartet

Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church will fill the hills with celebratory music on Friday when it presents its second Christmas Concert in the Mountains.

The in-person concert, scheduled for 6 p.m., will feature the Wasatch String Quartet, the Midway Swiss Handbell Ringers and two organists, Quinten Knudsen and Dr. Seth Bott, said the concert’s organizer, Keith Lilley.

“The artists will perform a night of popular Christmas and holiday songs,” Lilley said. “It will be a beautiful way to celebrate the holiday season.”

The concert is free, but donations will be accepted, and attendees will be asked to follow COVID-19 protocols and wear masks while they are inside the church, Lilley said.

“We will follow CDC guidelines, and we would prefer, although it will not be checked, that those in the audience be vaccinated,” he said. “We, ourselves, are still walking a very cautious line, despite that around 95% of our congregation is vaccinated right now.”

Lilley, who presented the Shepherd of the Mountains’ first Christmas concert back in 2017, said he is looking forward to hearing and seeing the lineup for this year’s performance.

“I’m rather excited to put this together once again,” he said. “I waited until we were fairly sure that groups would be able to gather together to celebrate the holidays and share the meaning of Christmas.”

The Wasatch String Quartet is composed of local teens who have performed throughout the state, Lilley said.

Cellist Yvonne Kim, 18, is a senior at West High School and is a co-principal cellist at the Gifted Music School Conservatory.

“Yvonne is the leader of the Kim Trio, and studies with Anne Bayless, of the Fry Street Quartet,” Lilley said. “She also participated at the St. Paul Chamber Music Institute and the Fry Street Chamber Music Festival.”

Joining Kim are violinists Evelyn Meiwes and Ezekiel Sokoloff and violist Camille Cole.

Meiwes, 14, made her professional orchestra debut in 2019 with the Utah Symphony, and was a finalist of the orchestra’s 2021 Salute to Youth, an annual program that gives young, local musicians the opportunity to perform with the Utah Symphony, Lilley said.

At 16, Sokoloff, also a Salute to Youth veteran, is currently enrolled in the Gifted Music School’s pre-college conservatory program, and has performed in events presented by the Elizabeth Smart Foundation and the Excellence in the Community Concert series, according to Lilley.

“In 2019, Zeke was on KSL TV’s ‘High Five’ spot, and was recognized for the donation of 30 violins to the GRIT after school music program at Mountain View Elementary,” he said.

GRIT is an acronym for growth, resilience, instinct and tenacity, and is a full scholarship that is given to at-risk children, according to a Gifted Music School statement.

Rounding up the Wasatch String Quartet is 17-year-old violist Camille Cole, Lilley said.

“Camille is a full-scholarship student at the Gifted Music School pre-college conservatory program, and she has performed at the Utah Symphony’s pre-concert lobby fest,” he said.

Friday’s concert will also mark the return of the Midway Swiss Handbell Ringers to a Christmas in the Mountains concert, Lilley said.

The Midway Swiss Handbell Ringers are directed by Cari Knapp, and they have performed around the country as well as in Salt Lake City with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and with Kurt Bestor in his Christmas concerts, according to Lilley.

Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church organist Quinten Knudsen will be one of two organists who will perform Friday during the second Christmas Concert in the Mountains.

Courtesy of Quinten Knudsen

The remaining two performers in the concert will be Shepherd of the Mountains organist Quinten Knudsen and Dr. Seth Bott, director of music and organist at the St. James Episcopal Church.

Knudsen is a former dean of the American Guild of Organists’ Utah Valley Chapter, and Bott, who served as a guest organist at Temple Square, is a collaborative pianist at the University of Utah’s School of Music, according to Lilley.

“I really wanted to put together an annual Christmas concert, but that wasn’t possible,” he said. “So, I’m grateful that we are able to bring it back this year. I’m just someone who loves music, and I love providing the community with live music opportunities.”