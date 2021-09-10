Shot Ski canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Sunrise Rotary cites rising surge of COVID-19 cases for decision
Due to the rising surge of COVID-19 cases in the area, Park City Sunrise Rotary Club has decided to cancel the 6th Annual Shot Ski event that was scheduled to happen Saturday, Oct. 9, on Park City’s historic Main Street.
Plans are already in motion for next year’s event scheduled for October 2022.
“Although our friendly rivalry with Breckenridge for the longest shot ski will be on hold this year, we’re excited to look ahead to next year’s event that will continue to benefit our grant program,” said Park City Sunrise Rotary Club member Connie Nelson. “We want to be sure we’re doing our part to keep our community safe, healthy and thriving, and we can’t wait to see our loyal supporters next fall.”
Despite the event’s hiatus, Shot Ski presenting sponsor High West Distillery will donate $10,000 to support the organization’s community grant program in lieu of the event this year.
Future event updates will be available at parkcityshotski.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Shot Ski canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Sunrise Rotary cancels 2021 Shot Ski over coronavirus concerns.