Shot Ski canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Sunrise Rotary Club has canceled its Shot Ski event that was scheduled Oct. 9 on Main Street due to COVID-19 concerns. The club is planning to bring the Shot Ski back in October 2022.

Park Record file photo

Due to the rising surge of COVID-19 cases in the area, Park City Sunrise Rotary Club has decided to cancel the 6th Annual Shot Ski event that was scheduled to happen Saturday, Oct. 9, on Park City’s historic Main Street.

Plans are already in motion for next year’s event scheduled for October 2022.

“Although our friendly rivalry with Breckenridge for the longest shot ski will be on hold this year, we’re excited to look ahead to next year’s event that will continue to benefit our grant program,” said Park City Sunrise Rotary Club member Connie Nelson. “We want to be sure we’re doing our part to keep our community safe, healthy and thriving, and we can’t wait to see our loyal supporters next fall.”

Despite the event’s hiatus, Shot Ski presenting sponsor High West Distillery will donate $10,000 to support the organization’s community grant program in lieu of the event this year.

Future event updates will be available at parkcityshotski.com.